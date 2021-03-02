Nike executive quits after article details son’s sneaker business





A longtime senior Nike executive has resigned over questions about possible ties to his son’s sneaker resale business and whether he used a credit card in his name for the business. Ann Hebert, vice president and general manager of the Nikes North America division, left the company on Monday, Nike said in a press release. In its statement, Nike announced that it will announce a replacement for it soon. Ms Hebert, who had worked at the company for more than 25 years, had made the decision to resign, the company said in an email. His resignation came a week after Bloomberg Businessweek published an article about the rise of West Coast Streetwear, a company that buys and resells limited edition sneakers and clothing. Ms Hebert could not be reached immediately for comment.

West Coast Streetwear is owned by Ms Heberts’ son Joe Hebert, 19, who buys large quantities of highly sought after shoes, such as Yeezys and Jordans, to resell them at higher prices. Purchases are made using computer programs such as Cybersole, which are designed to increase shopping opportunities for limited edition clothing at hundreds of retail stores that often set purchase limits. The article said that at one point, Mr. Hebert and his team spent $ 132,000 on hundreds of shoes and were able to resell them for a profit of $ 20,000. The article also describes a statement for an American Express business card that was in Ms. Heberts’ name and shared with Bloomberg Businessweek to illustrate the resale company’s income. In the article, Mr. Hebert admitted that the Nike executive was his mother and said she had inspired him as a businessman. But he said her job at Nike was taken from her job and she didn’t provide him with inside information. Neither Mr. Hebert nor West Coast Streetwear responded to requests for comment on Tuesday. While a website for the company was down on Tuesday morning, Mr. Heberts Instagram account showed footage of Yeezy, Jordan and other branded shoe boxes, some stacked and others scattered around what appears to be a warehouse. Ms. Hebert was promoted to vice president and general manager of the company’s North America division in April, and has overseen sales, marketing, merchandising and other areas, according to a statement.

A spokesperson for Nike told Bloomberg Businessweek that Ms Hebert shared information about West Coast Streetwear with the company in 2018 and Nike said there was no violation of company policy or conflict of interest at the time. Nike did not immediately respond to questions about its acquaintance with West Coast Streetwear. Sneaker swapping and reselling has been popular since at least the 1990s, but has seen a boom in recent years as demand for collectibles and streetwear grows. Part of the increase in activity comes from so-called sneakerheads, customers who see the items as investment assets. The big fashion brands have also taken off, buy stakes in resale stores like Stadium Goods. Hard-to-find models can sell for hundreds or tens of thousands of dollars. For example, a pair of Air Yeezy Red October shoes may sell for for over $ 15,000, depending on the size. Managing the supply of certain shoes as demand for them skyrockets keeps buyers coming back, said John Kernan, research analyst at Cowen, an investment bank. While some industries have suffered or have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sneaker and streetwear markets, both primary and resale, have flourished, according to a 2020 Cowen report. The company estimates the current market to be $ 2 billion with projections to reach $ 30 billion by 2030.







