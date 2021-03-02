Macy’s shakes up leadership, cancels role as chief operating officer





Dive brief: In the interest of efficiency to allow the righting of its Polaris, Macy’s announced on Monday changes of management, including the elimination of the role of operations manager and the departure of COO John Harper from the company on August 1.

Chuck DiGiovanna, currently Vice President, Real Estate, will replace Douglas Sesler, who is leaving after five years lead Macy’s real estate strategy. DiGiovanna will report to CFO Adrian Mitchell, according to a press release from the company.

Effective March 15, Laura Miller, former Director of Information Systems at InterContinental Hotel Group, will assume the role of CIO at Macy’s. She replaces CTO Naveen Krishna, who is leaving. Finally, Bluemercury co-founder and CEO Marla Beck will be leaving this summer. About a year ago Beck and co-founder Barry Beck were scheduled to leave, but Marla Beck ended up staying put. Dive overview: Apparently, in response to the accelerating pandemic of several changes in the retail industry, including the rise of e-commerce and off-price and the fall of malls, Macy’s appears to be gaining a foothold in the market. when it comes to its own changes. The department store said so last week when it announced adjustments to its Polaris turnaround strategy, although Monday’s management reshuffle revealed some details. DiGiovanna’s appointment, for example, suggests more will be done with her real estate, according to Jan Rogers Kniffen, CEO of J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide CEO, who knows him personally. “He’s a younger guy and he’ll be more aggressive in getting things done with real estate, I think,” Kniffen said over the phone. “And I don’t think that tells us anything different in their strategy. You know Macy’s has divested real estate since before COVID, and they will continue to divest real estate after COVID. But it is. not just Macy’s, it is in general. There are too many retail square feet. There are too many malls, there are too many stores, the stores are too big. This is a general statement. That s ‘applies to Macy’s, but it applies to everyone. “ For his part, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette in a statement called the changes “exciting.” “We are building a diverse leadership team that includes a mix of new talent with outside perspectives as well as our ongoing and best-developed leaders who will accelerate the progress of our Polaris growth strategy,” he said. “I am confident that these changes in the reporting structure will allow us to be more agile and efficient as we move forward in our recovery and drive growth in top line and bottom line.” But they may also reflect how little leeway Macy’s has when it comes to extracting efficiencies from its operations, according to retail consultant Brian Kelly. The company closed 100 sites a few years ago and last year announced a further 125 would close over three years. Last year nearly 4,000 corporate jobs were cut, a move the company says would save some $ 630 million per year. “They’ve cut the store portfolio to the bone. They reduced the sale of square footage per store and simplified the assortment. They focused on the “non-price” as a value proposition for the brand. His share of the vote in Chicago has dropped dramatically. . He manages promotions to increase margins and top line, “Kelly said via email.” In the sales model,Macy’s‘s, or any retailer that has closed in the past five years, suffered a similar fate. “ This contrasts with Tractor Supply, Target or Best Buy, according to Kelly. Last week, Best Buy announced a 17% year-over-year reduction in its workforce, focusing on more part-time workers and closing more large-format stores. “Best Buy is interesting because by reducing costs it is doing it for a new business model because of the change in consumer buying behavior due to the impact of technology,” Kelly said. On Tuesday, Macy’s also announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Macy’s Retail Holdings intends to offer $ 500 million in senior notes due 2029. The proceeds include debt repayment, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos