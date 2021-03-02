Hyzon Motors plans fuel cell materials production facility near Chicago





Hyzon Motors plans to manufacture a key component of fuel cell powertrains for commercial vehicles at a new facility near Chicago. He plans to break a bottleneck in the production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the United States Hyzon is a Singapore-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies spin-off. It is growing rapidly after agreeing to merge with shell company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DCRB) in February. The business combination is expected to close in the second quarter. through which Hyzon will obtain $ 570 million in capital raised by DCRB Last July, Hyzon bought General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) former headquarters and fuel cell laboratories near Rochester, New York. It gets bigger to a secondary installation and the addition of 100 jobs. Break through a bottleneck The new Bolingbrook, Illinois facility is slated to be a high volume membrane electrode assembly (MEA) manufacturer. MEAs represent about 70% of the cost of a fuel cell. Hyzons high energy density models deliver up to 150 kilowatts (kW). It is preparing to manufacture 370 kW systems, the equivalent of 500 horsepower for trucks and buses. Hyzon’s new innovation center is critical to our strategy to expand the hydrogen supply chain in the United States, lower the costs of fuel cells for commercialization, and create local jobs, the co-founder said. and President of Hyzon, George Gu. Hyzon chose the Chicago area because its many universities provide a high-tech talent pool to fill 50 jobs Hyzon expects to create. Chicago is also home to the Argonne National Laboratory, a federal facility working on decarbonization. We have mature and cutting edge MEA technologies in-house, developed for 17 years, Gu told FreightWaves. No partner is needed for this part. However, we are exploring partnerships for the development of electrolysers and solid-state batteries. And we are looking for partners to start marketing hydrogen vehicles in the Midwest. Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV), which recently announced a fuel cell collaboration with GM and has a separate fuel cell project with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), is based in the Chicago suburb of Lisle. The new facility will produce around 12,000 AMEs per year. Some will be used in Hyzon zero emission fuel cell trucks. The rest will be sold to other fuel cell manufacturers, breaking a bottleneck in MEA availability and reducing costs through mass production, Gu said. advanced search MEAs are produced in Canada, Europe, Japan, Korea and China on a commercial scale. Producing 12,000 AMEs per year would exceed the demand for commercial trucking. All of the major truck manufacturers are exploring fuel cells for long-haul trucking. But production is not expected until the middle or end of the decade, and then in limited numbers. We are already seeing substantial adoption in Europe and expect North America to soon follow its lead on this heavy haul decarbonization journey, said Craig Knight, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyzon. In addition to the production of MEA, the Hyzon Innovation Center will conduct research and development activities on materials for fuel cells, electrolyzers, solid-state batteries, advanced electronic transmission systems, autonomous driving technologies and green hydrogen production technologies. Hyzon has an autonomous fuel cell vehicle project under test in the UK. Related Articles: Hyzon Motors to Receive $ 570 Million Using SPAC Fuel Cell Technology Singapore spin-off Hyzon Motors brings fuel cell trucking to the United States Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Trucking Almost Ready for Prime Time? Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.







