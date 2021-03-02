Zoom Video may still thrive in a post-vaccine world, analysts say

Zoom Video Communications Inc. continued to show strong momentum in its final quarter, fueling optimism that the company can continue to gain new customers even once employees can more easily return to their desks.

The video conferencing company easily beat expectations with its fourth quarter numbers, recording a 369% increase in revenue and an even larger increase in profits. Although the company has received high praise from analysts, its ZM shares,

-6.00%

were off 1.4% in midday trading Tuesday after initially rising 7.4% earlier in the session.

Zooms’ revenue growth marked a slight acceleration from the company’s 367% increase in the third quarter, which, along with the company’s free cash margin of 43%, hit analyst William Blair Matt Stotler as proof of the company’s strong performance in mitigating the churn rate at the low end while continuing to generate a new logo earns the upscale.

He saw the latest numbers as a sign of the long-term profitability of Zooms’ business model and predicted that the company will continue to show strong growth for years to come. Stotler has an outperformance rating on the Zooms stock.

Quarterly results and Zooms commentary helped convince a former skeptic, as Piper Sandler analyst James Fish took the stock overweight to neutral and raised its price target from $ 501 to 541. $.

Previously, valuation and high exposure to monthly paying business customers kept us out, Fish wrote in a note to customers. While the quarter itself did not address the latter concern, key metrics suggest greater exposure to business and annual / multi-year clients ahead with a more digestible assessment thanks to visibility.

Fish is optimistic about Zooms’ progress with its cloud-based phone offering, which he says currently only has a 2% penetration in a sizable market. He estimates that the company could generate more than $ 1 billion in revenue in 2022, when it currently boasts an execution rate of $ 250 million.

Zoom revealed in January that Zoom Phone had sold 1 million seats in two years, and Needham analyst Richard Valera applauded the company’s momentum in this area of ​​business.

Despite no update to its 1 million seat data point in mid-January, we believe the growing momentum with Phone has already dispelled the notion that Zoom is a one-ride pony and clearly shows its potential to sell additional products in its base, wrote Valera.

Valera enjoys Zooms’ rapidly growing installed base in which he can sell phones, rooms and future products and sees the opportunity for the company to double its revenue over the next three to four years. It has a buy rating and a target price of $ 540 on the stocks.

Mizuhos Siti Panigrahi looked confident in Zooms’ ability to thrive even when a vaccine allows workers to return to their offices. In a post-vaccination world, any deceleration

Panigrahi has a buy rating and a target price of $ 550 on the Zooms stock.

