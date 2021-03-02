Lightfoot to allow Chicago restaurants and bars to operate at 50% of their capacity: professional group

With the increase in vaccinations, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is once again loosening her grip on restaurants and bars, but not enough to satisfy the hard-hit industry.

The revised regulations actually immediately allow Chicago restaurants and bars to increase indoor capacity to 50% or 50 people, whichever is less. The current limit is 40%.

Bars and restaurants now forced to stop serving their customers at 11 p.m. can stay open until 1 a.m. It’s a vital lifeline for businesses struggling to survive after being twice forced to close their dining rooms during the pandemic. Liquor sales in liquor stores and other establishments may continue until 11 p.m. Indoor fitness classes can increase to 20 people.

Illinois Restaurant Association president Toia said he understood the mayors’ decision to approach the cautious Chicagos reopening as if it were turning the dimmer instead of flipping the switch.

He just wants the mayor to turn that switch even faster by increasing the capacity of each dining room or designated area separated by a plexiglass divider from 50 people to 100 or 150.

You cannot organize catering evenings with more than 50 people. We were entering spring here. You have a lot of communions, graduations, bar mitzvahs, weddings, Toia said.

We would really like to see it go to 150 per piece. But we understand that we are moving in stages here. So reaching 100 would be better than 50.

Another big help would be getting restaurant workers vaccinated earlier by upgrading them to Category 1B, instead of 1C, Toia said.

The employees of the grocery stores are in 1B. Our workers are essential workers, just like grocery store workers, Toia said.

We believe that restaurants are a big part of the food chain here in the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago and that restaurant workers should be in the same category as employees at 1B’s grocery stores and be in able to make appointments and get vaccinated properly. now.

Len DeFranco, owner of Hawkeyes Bar & Grill, 1458 W. Taylor St., said Lightfoot’s softer restrictions are welcome, but not enough for Chicago restaurants in survival mode.

Running at 50% is just not enough to break even to pay your rent, to pay for your utilities, insurance, tea shop, liquor license, and all the rest of the overhead. It just isn’t enough, DeFranco said.

These are fixed costs that do not change depending on whether you have closed completely, as we were during the summer, or whether you are at 40 or 50%. We want more. Nobodys makes money at these numbers. … It’s a marginal industry at best. The numbers just don’t work.

DeFranco said restaurateurs don’t want to be reckless and want to be good partners in killing this invisible enemy of a virus. But they need predictability and a path to 100% capacity.

What we really like is a certain certainty. We can’t just start filling these restaurants. We need to have staff. We have to bring in the deputy. We need to increase the inventory. Marry like a bit of predictability like any other business owner, he said.

We just don’t see the relationship between 40, 50, 60, 70% [capacity] and a propagation event. We just don’t see it. We were 40% open for months. The positivity rate has gone down. We were shut down over the summer and the positivity rate increased. Its common sense is that restaurants are by no means a spreader. Can they? Of course. But the post office too. Airports too. You just have to be careful.

Lightfoot says she understands the great desire that restaurants should reopen as much as possible after a horrible year for them. But, she also knows what happened almost every time in other big cities which opened very quickly with very high percentages.

They had to close. I want Chicago restaurants and bars to stay open. Period. We are therefore taking a much more cautious approach, the mayor said.

I know that is not suitable for some. But, I’d rather be slow and steady and keep being open than opening the doors to appease a certain segment and see our cases explode … and have to turn it off a third time.

A Sox season pass holder, Lightfoot has also said that there will be a time this season when you see fans in the stands at Wrigley Field and Fixed Rate Field. She didn’t reveal any details except to say that the Sox and Cubs have come up with some really good plans to make this possible.

Even with the increase in restaurant capacity, there are still other city controls that will be rigidly enforced, said Rosa Escareno, Commissioner for Business and Consumer Protection.

Bars and brewers should offer food to serve customers inside or partner with a local restaurant. There is a maximum of six customers per table. Bar patrons and restaurant and bar tables should be spaced six feet apart. Face shields should be worn at all times except when eating and drinking and clients should be seated when eating and drinking.