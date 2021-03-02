Planet Fitness plans $ 3 million gym at Detroit Pistons headquarters in New Center





Planet Fitness plans to open a new public gym at the Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center in the new downtown Detroit, as the fitness industry seeks to regain its strength amid the pandemic. Construction of the 15,000-square-foot gymnasium is expected to cost around $ 3 million and be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, said Bryan Rief, co-owner and CEO of Northville-based PF Michigan Group, which will operate the franchise. Planet Fitness is taking the space of what was previously planned for Blink Fitness until both parties agree to terminate the agreement. The rental contract with Planet Fitness and the Pistons is for 10 years with options for extension. The gymnasium joins Plum Market as the main tenant of the $ 90 million building opened in 2019. “We are thrilled because we believe there will be many opportunities for us to work collectively to promote health and fitness in the New Center and Midtown area,” said Rief. The Planet Fitness in the new center will function as a normal location, although it is about half the size of a typical Planet Fitness gym. Rief said the company is looking to open more gyms with the compact urban model. PF Michigan Group, which is the state’s largest Planet Fitness franchise group with 44 locations statewide, was looking to open more locations in the city of Detroit. There’s only one in town, at Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. The plan to open one near the riverside failed a few years ago. Rief said the Pistons seized the opportunity a year and a half ago. Planet Fitness has been a sponsor of the team for several years. “We are focused on connecting our team to the community and we want our practice center and head office to be an inviting destination for the public,” Pistons vice president Arn Tellem said in a press release. “Planet Fitness’s vision aligns perfectly with our operational use of PPC – a hub for fitness, health and basketball programs that engages and provides opportunities for everyone in the local community. Pistons players have their own state-of-the-art training facilities at headquarters, but Rief said he welcomes the opportunities to bring them into the gym and collaborate. The investment in the new location is a bet the fitness industry will rebound after being financially ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Rief said last May that he expected annual revenue to decline by 30% at his sites. Many small gyms and studios have failed. Rief, who is also co-chair of the Michigan Fitness Club Association, said membership numbers were down about 60% at all gyms in the state. He said there was an increase in membership for those focusing on New Year’s Resolutions fitness, but not the typical peak. “It always hurts,” he said. “We’re still in the middle of a pandemic. We’re optimistic, but a lot of damage has been done. People aren’t banging doors to join a gym right now, and a lot of people are. have gym memberships don’t use them. “ Rief said the 25% capacity restriction for gyms, as well as the requirement that masks should always be worn, including during workouts, have been a drag for the company. He wrote a letter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday asking for the capacity restrictions to be lifted. Whitmer announced on Tuesday that several restrictions will be eased from Friday, including capacity increased to 30% for gyms.

