Cole County health providers hope for Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation





JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMIZ) Some Mid-Missouri health departments are hoping to be among those chosen to receive some of the 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine coming to Missouri this week. The FDA approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday. The state’s Department of Health and Seniors’ Services said it plans to receive a shipment of 50,000 doses. This vaccine only requires a single dose to be effective and does not require ultra-cold storage like other coronavirus vaccines. Kristi Campbell, director of the Cole County health department, said the new vaccine could help immunize people in a short period of time. Campbell said the health department had not received any information from the state on whether it would receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She hopes the local department or hospitals will receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We have not received any direction from the Department of Health and Seniors Services regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or whether our weekly allowances are going to change, “Campbell said.” At this time, we are still receiving 800 doses to share with 13 Region F counties, and we have not received any indication if that number will change at that time, yet. ” Gov. Mike Parson’s office said in a press release Monday that 35,000 of Johnson & Johnson’s doses would go to medical providers who did not receive doses this week. The state has not published a list of suppliers. Boone Hospital Center receives 1,000 doses of the new single-injection vaccine. The Cole County Health Department meets twice a week with its local healthcare partners, the Capital Region Medical Center, SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, the Jefferson City Medical Group and the Center. Central Missouri Community Health Center. Vaccine supply, distribution and clinics are all topics discussed at every meeting. Campbell said collaborative efforts between each health care organization have been effective in ensuring local people receive the vaccine. Campbell said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would allow the department to perform more vaccinations. If vaccine supply weren’t an issue, Campbell says the ministry alone could easily administer more than 200 injections a day. Lately we’ve only gotten 100 doses a week so we maxed them out on Thursdays and also did second doses, but if we’re at full capacity and have enough shots we could do about 280 a week. day, but we didn’t have that robust of a weeks supply. We could do more if we had more vaccines, ”Campbell said. Check back for more details, as this story unfolds, or tune into ABC 17 News at 5 & 6

