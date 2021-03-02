Chicago increases fitness class size, extends bar and restaurant closing times – NBC Chicago





As coronavirus measures continue to decline across the city, Chicago eased several restrictions on Tuesday, increasing the size of fitness classes and extending the closing times for bars and restaurants. City officials have announced that, as of now, indoor fitness classes can increase capacity to 20 people or 50%. Other Chicago industries, such as bars and restaurants, performance venues, movie theaters, and personal services, can also reach half their capacity, with no more than 50 people in a single space. As of Tuesday, curfews in bars and restaurants across the city have been extended from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Liquor sales in liquor stores and other establishments can also continue until 11 p.m., after being limited for almost a year to a 9 p.m. downtime. We have made incredible progress over the past few weeks and months, and I thank our business community for their continued commitment to saving lives, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. I am delighted that we have reached 50% capacity, but I once again call on all of our businesses and residents to double what works. We must remain diligent as we continue to move forward with caution and responsibility. For restaurants, bars and event spaces, the regulations that remain in force include: Food must be available at all times in order to provide service inside. This means that bars, taverns or breweries without a food license can reopen indoors as long as they partner with a food establishment so that food is available to customers at all times (for example, making menus available and allow delivery, allow customers to order from a third-party delivery services).

Maximum of six customers at indoor or outdoor tables.

Guests can sit in bars, with six feet of social distance between parties.

Masks should be worn at all times, except when clients are seated and actively eating or drinking.

Customers should be seated when eating or drinking.

Tables should be spaced six feet apart. Chicago restaurants are ready and eager to safely serve more diners, Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association said in a statement. This updated regulation is another step in the right direction that will give the necessary flexibility to operators in our 77 neighborhoods, protect jobs in the hospitality sector and allow businesses to welcome more customers through sweeping measures. health system in place. “ The domestic service expansion comes after the city hits what it says is at least a “moderate risk level” in four health settings. These measures, and the current situation of the city, are as follows: COVID cases diagnosed per day: currently on average 283, in the moderate risk level.

: currently averaging 42 per day, in the low risk level Intensive care beds occupied by COVID patients: currently on average 103, in the moderate risk level We have moved in the right direction and I commend the people of Chicago for continuing to do what it takes to help us contain the spread of the virus, said Dr Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, in a press release. We need to keep it going so that we can continue to reopen our city safely and intelligently, and start doing the things we love again.







