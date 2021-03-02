Target analyzes post-pandemic activity at financial community meeting

Safe pick up of orders at a Target store. AP images for target



Target Corp. is committed to making its stores easy to purchase while developing order fulfillment capabilities for digital consumers. Then the Covid-19 pandemic raised its head, and with it came a set of different considerations.

We’ve started putting all the pieces together, said Brian Cornell, CEO of Target, at the 2021 Retailer Meeting for the Financial Community. Everything has been ramped up by 2020. Target is as much about same-day delivery and security as it is about style and swag.

Cornell said Target will continue to focus on growing its market share over the long term. Years of investing in unique safe, convenient and inspiring shopping environments have met the needs of American families and will convert more shoppers, he said.

Well, to be able to listen to them more closely, added Cornell. Abilities like Drive-Up, Shipt, and Target Circle provided a window. Staying closely connected with our customers always points us in the right direction, and that is why we have stepped up investments to drive growth.

. Today’s fourth quarter results beat Wall Street estimates, but same-store sales were lower than the previous two quarters, a sign that growth may slow. Nonetheless, the company plans to continue ramping up store renovations, among other initiatives, to gain market share from weak or struggling competitors.

Although Americans are avoiding public places, Target managed to record a 7.2% increase in store sales in 2020, and Cornell sees physical locations regain relevance once the pandemic is over. Well punctuate that future with Ulta, Levis and Apple’s expansion

AAPL

, he said referring to the latest retailer partnership. We have created a showcase of owned and national brands. These new national brand partnerships will only increase the importance of stores and generate future traffic to our stores.

While February got off to a good start with double-digit sales, Cornell was candid about the tough environment. As we sit here today, it is a very uncertain economy, he said. All of them were fighting Covid-19 every day. As the vaccine accelerates, millions of Americans are waiting to receive it and parents are wondering when the children will be returning to school. Well, continue to build on the momentum we have gained in 2020 and continue to build on the market share we have gained.

Target gained $ 6 billion in market share in the first three quarters of fiscal 2020 and added $ 3 billion in the last fourth quarter.

The most sought-after consumers are those who shop in-store and online, using various fulfillment options such as picking up orders and leveraging personal shoppers through Shipt, which has increased revenue by over 300%. last year.

Shipt has become an integral part of Target and same day delivery options, the CEO said. Shipt has doubled the number of buyers and we continue to develop this business. We see huge opportunities for Shipt to work directly with Target and meet the needs of our clients. When customers interact with Shipt, they are more engaged with Target.

With 95 percent of the $ 92 billion in store sales last year, local units are busy duplication, and for good reason. It’s cheaper to ship a box from a local store than from a distribution center, and stores provide additional flexibility. There is real power to see if an item is on a shelf and know we can put it in a box or guest safe, said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer. .

Christina Hennington, executive vice president of Targets and chief merchandising officer, said the multi-category portfolio of retailers gives her a lot of flexibility. The guest chose not to really change his wardrobe and wore yoga pants all year round, she said. This year people will buy new clothes. They will wear makeup and can even buy luggage. This flexibility will allow us to gain market share for years to come.

We face a wide range of possibilities as we move into this year, said CEO Brian Cornell. There’s the unpredictability of sales. This year’s operating margin is expected to decline. I know it is difficult to model our business right now. We continue to place great importance on flexibility and agility. Flexibility is the cornerstone of our business model.