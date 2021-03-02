i3 Interactive Announces Name Change Canadian Stock Exchange: BETS.CN

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – i3 Interactive inc. (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) (OTC: BLITF) (the Business) is pleased to announce that it will be proceeding with a corporate name change to Interactive Games Technologies Inc. at the start of trading on March 4, 2021 on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company previously announced that the new name would be International Game Technologies Inc. and subsequently elected to change its name to Interactive Games Technologies Inc. The company’s ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common stock will become CA45956A1066 and 45956A106, respectively. The ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the warrants will become CA45956A1140 and 45956A114 respectively.

No action is to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. The outstanding share certificates and warrants are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The company’s mission is to provide its customers with an online and mobile gaming platform that will provide sports fans around the world with a unique and highly engaging social gaming product, as well as a sports betting product offering and casino. With the aim of penetrating the various emerging global markets, i3 has partnered with key social media influencers.

