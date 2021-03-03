Intercontinental Exchange Announces the Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Scott A. Hill After 14 Years of Distinguished Service | national

LONDON & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 2, 2021 –

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global exchanges and clearinghouse operator and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, has announced that CFO Scott Hill plans to retire on May 14, 2021, capping at 14 – a one-year career at ICE that has allowed the company to grow steadily through organic growth and acquisitions, delivering a compound annual growth rate 16% adjusted earnings per share during Hills tenure. Warren Gardiner, ICE Vice President of Investor Relations, will assume the role of CFO following the ICE 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 14. Mr. Hill will continue to act as an advisor to the company until February 2023.

Scott joined ICE in 2007, shortly after our IPO, providing strong and consistent leadership on the financial management of the company and yet, from his early days at the company until today, he has delivered much more as a visionary of our growth, a steward of our culture and a mentor to many who have joined us on our remarkable journey, said Jeffrey Sprecher, Founder, President and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange. I am personally grateful to Scott for his measured and wise advice over the years and, as a firm, we have all benefited from his vast expertise and tireless service, and we were pleased that he will remain with us to help a smooth transition as Warren Gardiner assumes his role as CFO.

At ICE, Mr. Hill led all aspects of the company’s finance and accounting functions, treasury, tax, audit and controls, human resources and investor relations. As the company expanded into new products and geographies, Mr. Hill also played a critical role in mergers and acquisitions and, at various points during his tenure, provided operational leadership in the global compensation and other areas of the business. Mr. Hill came to ICE from IBM, where he spent 16 years in management positions in accounting, finance and strategy in the United States, Europe and Japan. Originally from Texas, Mr. Hill received a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from NYUs Stern School of Business.

Since 2017, Warren Gardiner has led ICE’s award-winning investor relations program. During his tenure at ICE, Mr. Gardiner also played a critical role in business development, as well as financial planning and analysis. In his expanded role as CFO, Warren will lead the finance, accounting, treasury, tax and audit functions of ICE, as well as investor relations. Mr. Gardiner joined ICE after leaving Evercore ISI, where he held the position of Senior Research Analyst covering the US Stock Exchanges and Financial Reporting industry. Mr. Gardiner holds a BA in Management Economics from Union College and holds the CFA Charter.

Since joining ICE, Warren has worked closely with Scott and his team to further improve our financial reporting and communications with our stakeholders, said Jeff Sprecher. As we continue to grow, his in-depth knowledge of our industry, our business and our culture has positioned him well to expand his responsibilities and to help us build on the track record of exceptional performance for which ICE has always been known.

Mr. Gardiners’ appointment as CFO is effective May 15, 2021. Mr. Hill will be actively involved in the CFO transition until the end of the year and will remain an advisor until February 2023.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and a provider of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions to a wide range of clients, including financial institutions, businesses, and government entities. We operate regulated markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, for listing, trading and clearing a wide range of derivative contracts and financial securities in the main asset classes. Our complete data services The offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of clients around the world and across all asset classes. As a leading technology provider to the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize residential mortgage lending in the United States, from loan application and origination to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and / or its subsidiaries include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE, and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and / or its affiliates can be found here. The key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on retail packaged and insurance-based investment products can be found on the relevant exchange website under the heading Information documents. keys (KIDS).

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see documents filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of ICE, including, but not limited to limited thereto, the risk factors in the ICE Annual Report Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

