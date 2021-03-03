Amazon Quietly Changed Its App Icon After Some Unfavorable Comparisons | Lifestyles





Almost 50 cents on every dollar Americans currently spend online go to amazonthe company held 47% of the e-commerce retail market in 2020, and that number is expected to reach 50% in 2021. As the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated many retailers, large and small, Amazon flourished, capturing much of the lucrative online and delivery markets, with the company representing almost a third of all e-commercesales in the United States in 2020. To meet the surge in demand for online retail and home delivery, Amazon has added hundreds of thousands of workers, surpassing the 1 million employee brand end of 2020. The company has over 150 million Prime subscribers. Although they have long paid for two-day "free" shipping, Prime members now enjoy an extensive library of entertainment, eBooks, grocery, cloud storage, and games. The first investors who bought the company when it went public have seen an almost unprecedented wave of growth.those who made an initial investment of just $ 1,000 are now millionaires. Amazon is ranked among America's top five companies, and its founder is the second richest human being on the planet, after losing his top spot. to Elon Musk. He's responsible for starting a trend that has broken the foundations of traditional retailing and changed the way things are bought and sold. Former giants like Sears and Toys "R" Us collapsed under the pressure of e-commerce, a revolution that Amazon stoked more than any other entity, but it wasn't always the case. When Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in his garage in 1994, the company he started would not be profitable in the years to come. It was part of an avalanche of new tech startups riding a wave of new and uncertain technologies, most of which would quickly go bankrupt. It started with the idea of ​​allowing people to browse and buy books on their computers instead of going to physical bookstores and choosing from the limited selection they found inside. It was a revolutionary idea, and Amazon quickly became the world's largest bookstore. Then it became the "Everything Store". It later became a wealth-generating machine, with tentacles ranging from electric vehicles and cloud computing to production studios and grocery stores. Plans to open new headquarters are much discussed and controversial that have sparked both fierce bidding wars and a fierce political backlash. Stacker has compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current activities from various sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-taught entrepreneur into the second richest man in the world.

