Biden SEC chooses toasted Gensler over Bitcoin, GameStop Mania, and board diversity

Gary Gensler, President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, said he hoped to oversee the regulation of cryptocurrencies, the “gamification” of stock trading and the diversity of boards. he was confirmed as head of Wall Street’s chief regulator.

Gensler, who testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, questioned whether he would examine the order flow payment and gambling tactics used by some online brokerage firms to help attract customers to their platforms. shapes.

Both topics have drawn attention to Capitol Hill for the past two months after January’s wild trading on GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other actions.

Senators including Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren asked Gensler during the virtual hearing for her thoughts on Robinhood Markets, which operates one of the most popular online trading apps.

Those who criticize Robinhood say the company is trying to entice young or inexperienced customers to trade with features on its trading platform that mimic gaming apps, such as virtual confetti, when they execute a trade.

The SEC candidate promised to analyze the rise of the “gamification” of stock market operations and to intervene if necessary.

He also noted potential issues with the current payment structure for order flow, a common practice on Wall Street whereby trading companies, like Citadel Securities, pay companies like Robinhood to send them execution orders. of their customers.

We will “be looking at the market structure in the stock markets around the payment of order flow as, frankly, a handful of financial firms will buy most of the retail flow in America,” Gensler said Tuesday.

The former Goldman Sachs partner and former head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission also answered questions on cryptocurrency, blockchain and bitcoin. As a professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, Gensler teaches digital currencies and blockchain.

Asked how the SEC should oversee these emerging technologies, he replied that the responsibility could lie with the government depending on the classification of assets such as bitcoin.

“As long as someone offers an investment contract or security that falls under the jurisdiction of the SEC, and there are exchanges operating there, we need to make sure investors are protected,” he said. he declared.

“If it’s not that, and it’s a commodity, as bitcoin was considered to be, then it’s either a question for Congress … or maybe it is a question for Commodity. Futures Trading Commission, ”he added.

Other lawmakers, such as committee chair Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, have called on Biden’s choice to lead the SEC on how he thinks the regulator should prioritize climate change.

“More and more, investors really want to see tens of trillions of dollars in assets behind this,” Gensler said of climate-friendly investments. “They want to see disclosures on climate risks. I think issuers would benefit from such guidance.”

Ranker Senator Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Asked Gensler for advice on Nasdaq’s efforts to increase diversity on boards.

He and other Republicans have denounced a recent plan submitted by the stock exchange operator to the SEC that would force the thousands of companies listed on its stock exchange to include women, racial minorities and LGBT people on their boards.

Toomey asked Gensler if he thought boards should be “forced or pressured into conforming to some sort of quota when it comes to race, gender or sexual orientation.”

Gensler responded by touting the benefits of diversity more widely and among the ranks of the SEC.

“I think diversity on boards and diversity in senior management … benefits decision-making and that’s something I’m committed to in the SEC and in management there- low, ”he said. “This is a positive step forward in the direction of the SEC that, if confirmed, I will undertake.”