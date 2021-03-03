Elon Musks SpaceX to open factory in Austin, announces job posting





Topline Rocket producer SpaceX to open high-tech plant in Austin, Texas, according to a recent job offer, the latest of billionaire owner Elon Musks’ plans to begin operations in the Lone Star State. Tesla chief Elon Musk arrives to take a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory … [+] near Berlin in September. Getty Images

Highlights SpaceX is looking for an automation and controls engineer to help design and develop production systems at a manufacturing facility the company plans to open in the Texas capital, the job posting says. The Austin SpaceX facility will be involved in developing equipment for Starlink, a SpaceX company that aims to provide stable and fast high-speed internet access through a constellation of small satellites in areas with poor connectivity. The company is in the process of groundbreaking the Austin facility to meet global demand, according to the Jobs Listing. The position is listed as remote, but the successful candidate will have to travel frequently to Los Angeles, where SpaceX is headquartered, until the Austin facility is fully operational. Tangent Musk released an enigmatic statement on Tuesday about building a city in Texas called Starbase, which turned out to be a reference to a request to reinstate SpaceX’s launch facility in Boca Chica under that name. Key context SpaceX already has two sites in Texas, a launch facility near the Mexican border and a rocket testing facility in McGregor, a town midway between Austin and Dallas. In December, Musk confirmed he was moving to Texas after rumors circulated following reports he had moved his private foundation from California to Austin. In November, its boring factory started hiring in Austin, and in July Tesla announced that its next gigafactory would be built just outside of town. Further reading Elon Musk confirms he’s moving from California to Texas (Forbes) Elon Musk reportedly moved his foundation to Texas, fueling rumors that hell is moving there too (Forbes)

