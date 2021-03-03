Business
Semrush to publicly sell shares on the New York Stock Exchange
Semrush announces an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in the company, filed Monday, which will see the SEO software company sell shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
In a registration statement for the proposed IPO, it is stated that Semrush intends to list its Class A common shares under the ticker symbol “SEMR”.
The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
Semrush is listed as an “Emerging Growth Company” which empowers clients to understand trends with actionable insights that can lead to better visibility online.
Semrush’s premium features are SEO favorites, but the software also offers solutions for PPC, content marketing, social media marketing, and competitive research.
Semrush offers a total of more than 50 products, tools and add-ons, and serves more than 67,000 paying customers.
Publicity
Continue reading below
Here are more key details about the company, which Semrush reveals in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Semrush in numbers
Semrush provides the following details in its IPO registration statement:
- Offers a total of over 50 tools
- Serves 143 counties
- In business for 12 years
- Has 980+ employees in 5 countries
- Generates $ 144 million in annual revenue
- Over 67,000 paying customers
- 76% gross margin
- Raised $ 37 million in capital
- 94.9% of clients fall into the small and medium-sized business category
- 54% of revenue is generated outside the United States
Semrush paying customers can access actionable information on:
- 200 million domains
- 20 billion keywords
- 33 trillion backlinks
- 17 billion URLs
- 310 million banner ads on the Google Display Network
- 1 billion events analyzed per day
Semrush growth strategies
What does Semrush plan to do after its IPO?
Here is what the company lists as the key elements of its growth strategy:
Publicity
Continue reading below
- Acquire new paying customers
- Expand the use of its platform by its existing paying customer base
- Continue to innovate and develop new products and features
- Pursue opportunistic mergers and acquisitions
Why invest in Semrush?
What does Semrush plan to do with the proceeds of this IPO?
The company claims that all net profits will be reinvested in further development of Semrush:
“We currently intend to use primarily the net proceeds of this offering to invest more in our sales and marketing activities to expand our customer base, to fund our research and development efforts to improve our platform. technological form and functionality of our products, to pay general and administrative costs. and to fund our other growth strategies described elsewhere in this prospectus.
We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary companies, technologies or other assets, although we currently have no agreement, commitment or understanding regarding such a transaction. “
Risks associated with investing in Semrush
Semrush details the risks associated with its business, as is the case with stock market deposits so that investors can make an informed decision.
I won’t list them all here, but it’s worth noting one in particular that we can all relate to.
Semrush says changes to search engine algorithms are among the biggest risks to his business:
“Changes to search engine algorithms can decrease the effectiveness of some of our products, tools and add-ons, and potentially render them obsolete. For example, if a given search engine stops using backlinks in its ranking algorithm, our clients’ perception of our backlink analysis tool, which allows clients to analyze and monitor the backlink profile of their own website and others, may be affected.
Likewise, if a search engine stops manually penalizing or taking action against web pages for unnatural backlinks, then our clients may find that auditing their backlinks is unnecessary, which could cause them to downgrade our backlinks. backlink audit tool, which allows businesses to check if malicious websites have links to their sites or stop using them altogether. “
In the event that any of these changes occur, Semrush says he will “recalibrate” his product.
Publicity
Continue reading below
Thoughts from the SEO community
It’s not every day that an SEO software company gets listed on the NYSE. We reached out to the SEO community to get their thoughts on this news and what they expect from the company going forward.
Navah hopkins, Director of Pay Media at Justuno, says:
“Semrush was my first SEO tool as I discovered my career in digital marketing, and I’m excited for their next chapter. Their commitment to best-in-class tools and accessible digital marketing education paved the way for greater understanding and transparency in SEO and content marketing. With this IPO, I expect them to redouble their efforts to simplify the tools / workflows, as they reflect the digital channels they serve (i.e. smart campaigns) . “
Adam Riemer, President of Adam Riemer Marketing, says:
“Semrush uses their data and knowledge to create new tools before the game. They were the first to market with a comprehensive keyword planner and topic mapping tool. They also build a lot that fails, but at least they create new tools and features that have practical uses. These tools can bring them into new markets such as social media, site search, conversion optimization, etc. “
Publicity
Continue reading below
If you have any ideas to share, don’t hesitate to contact us on social media.
Sources: businesswire, sec.gov
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]