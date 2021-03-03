Semrush to publicly sell shares on the New York Stock Exchange

Semrush in numbers Semrush growth strategies Thoughts from the SEO community

Semrush announces an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in the company, filed Monday, which will see the SEO software company sell shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

In a registration statement for the proposed IPO, it is stated that Semrush intends to list its Class A common shares under the ticker symbol “SEMR”.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Semrush is listed as an “Emerging Growth Company” which empowers clients to understand trends with actionable insights that can lead to better visibility online.

Semrush’s premium features are SEO favorites, but the software also offers solutions for PPC, content marketing, social media marketing, and competitive research.

Semrush offers a total of more than 50 products, tools and add-ons, and serves more than 67,000 paying customers.

Here are more key details about the company, which Semrush reveals in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Semrush in numbers

Semrush provides the following details in its IPO registration statement:

Offers a total of over 50 tools

Serves 143 counties

In business for 12 years

Has 980+ employees in 5 countries

Generates $ 144 million in annual revenue

Over 67,000 paying customers

76% gross margin

Raised $ 37 million in capital

94.9% of clients fall into the small and medium-sized business category

54% of revenue is generated outside the United States

Semrush paying customers can access actionable information on:

200 million domains

20 billion keywords

33 trillion backlinks

17 billion URLs

310 million banner ads on the Google Display Network

1 billion events analyzed per day

Semrush growth strategies

What does Semrush plan to do after its IPO?

Here is what the company lists as the key elements of its growth strategy:

Acquire new paying customers

Expand the use of its platform by its existing paying customer base

Continue to innovate and develop new products and features

Pursue opportunistic mergers and acquisitions

Why invest in Semrush?

What does Semrush plan to do with the proceeds of this IPO?

The company claims that all net profits will be reinvested in further development of Semrush:

“We currently intend to use primarily the net proceeds of this offering to invest more in our sales and marketing activities to expand our customer base, to fund our research and development efforts to improve our platform. technological form and functionality of our products, to pay general and administrative costs. and to fund our other growth strategies described elsewhere in this prospectus. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary companies, technologies or other assets, although we currently have no agreement, commitment or understanding regarding such a transaction. “

Risks associated with investing in Semrush

Semrush details the risks associated with its business, as is the case with stock market deposits so that investors can make an informed decision.

I won’t list them all here, but it’s worth noting one in particular that we can all relate to.

Semrush says changes to search engine algorithms are among the biggest risks to his business:

“Changes to search engine algorithms can decrease the effectiveness of some of our products, tools and add-ons, and potentially render them obsolete. For example, if a given search engine stops using backlinks in its ranking algorithm, our clients’ perception of our backlink analysis tool, which allows clients to analyze and monitor the backlink profile of their own website and others, may be affected. Likewise, if a search engine stops manually penalizing or taking action against web pages for unnatural backlinks, then our clients may find that auditing their backlinks is unnecessary, which could cause them to downgrade our backlinks. backlink audit tool, which allows businesses to check if malicious websites have links to their sites or stop using them altogether. “

In the event that any of these changes occur, Semrush says he will “recalibrate” his product.

Thoughts from the SEO community

It’s not every day that an SEO software company gets listed on the NYSE. We reached out to the SEO community to get their thoughts on this news and what they expect from the company going forward.

Navah hopkins, Director of Pay Media at Justuno, says:

“Semrush was my first SEO tool as I discovered my career in digital marketing, and I’m excited for their next chapter. Their commitment to best-in-class tools and accessible digital marketing education paved the way for greater understanding and transparency in SEO and content marketing. With this IPO, I expect them to redouble their efforts to simplify the tools / workflows, as they reflect the digital channels they serve (i.e. smart campaigns) . “

Adam Riemer, President of Adam Riemer Marketing, says:

“Semrush uses their data and knowledge to create new tools before the game. They were the first to market with a comprehensive keyword planner and topic mapping tool. They also build a lot that fails, but at least they create new tools and features that have practical uses. These tools can bring them into new markets such as social media, site search, conversion optimization, etc. “

Sources: businesswire, sec.gov