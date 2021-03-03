The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,421.60, up 121.98 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 52 cents, or 2.03%, to $ 26.11 on 26.6 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 0.66%, to $ 44.25 on 11.4 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX: ABX). Materials. Increase of $ 1.05, or 4.37%, to $ 25.08 on 11.1 million shares. Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Down half a cent, or 3.85 percent, to 12.5 cents on 10 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down three cents, or 0.12 percent, to $ 25.98 on 9.8 million shares. MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS). Health care. Down 13 cents, or 19.12 percent, to 55 cents on 9.6 million shares. Companies in the news: Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY). Up $ 6.95, or 23.9%, to $ 36.01. Spin Master Corp. saw tremendous growth in its digital games business in the last quarter, with users of its Toca Life World app filming themselves playing the game and sharing the videos on social media. Canadian toy makers’ digital game revenues increased more than 400% to $ 31.8 million in the fourth quarter, thanks to the Toca Life World platform. While the app is free to download, Spin Master makes money through in-game purchases and upgrades. The Toronto-based company said quarter revenue was 490.6 million US dollars, compared to 473.5 million US dollars in the fourth quarter of 2019. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Up 56 cents, or 1.3%, to $ 44.47. Canopy Growth Corp. will strengthen its presence in the United States by launching four cannabidiol sparkling waters there before possible federal legalization. The Smiths Falls, Ont., Cannabis company said four drinks of its Quatreau brand would be available online to U.S. customers on Tuesday. They will contain 20 milligrams of CBD; come in flavors of ginger and lime, cucumber and mint, blueberry and passion fruit and guava; and be Canopys’ first CBD drinks to cross the border. The drinks, which have been available in Canada since last fall, will join Martha Stewart, BioSteel and This Works CBD products that Canopy already sells in the United States as part of an expansion strategy. Industry watchers believe these opportunities in the United States will multiply this year because US President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party have pushed for legislation to loosen cannabis laws. George Weston Ltd. (TSX: WN). Up $ 1.97, or 2.1%, to $ 96.59. George Weston Ltd. announced that its fourth quarter profit fell from a year ago due to one-time charges. The company, which operates through Loblaw, Choice Properties and Weston Foods, says it made available profit to common shareholders of $ 289 million or $ 1.88 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Profit was down from earnings of $ 433 million or $ 2.81 per diluted share a year earlier. However, on an adjusted basis, George Weston claims to have earned $ 2.03 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $ 1.69 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue was $ 13.81 billion. dollars, up from $ 12.11 billion a year earlier when George Weston was fourth. quarter was only 12 weeks old. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 2, 2021.







