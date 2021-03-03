Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement Canadian Stock Exchange: AGN.CN





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the Company or Algernon) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to ” announce a non-brokered private placement of 10,800,000 units for total proceeds of C $ 2,700,000. Each unit consists of one common share priced at $ 0.25 and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $ 0.40 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date. (the warrants). Warrants are subject to accelerated expiration if the volume-weighted average daily price of the Common Shares is equal to or greater than C $ 0.80 on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the Exchange) (or any other exchange on which common shares may be traded), for ten (10) consecutive trading days (the trigger event), in which case the Company may accelerate the expiration date of the warrants by giving notice by press release within ten (10) days following the triggering event to the holders thereof and, in this case, the warrants will expire on the 30th day following the date on which the press release is issued by the Company. The Company will pay a commission and / or finder’s fee of 8% in cash and 8% in warrants to qualified finders. The securities issued within the framework of the private placement will be subject to a holding period of four months and one day from the closing. The Company will use the proceeds of the private placement for general corporate purposes. About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Algernon is a drug reuse company that studies safe and already approved drugs, including natural compounds, for new disease applications, moving them safely and efficiently into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically studies compounds that have never been approved in the United States or Europe to avoid off-label prescription writing. CONTACT INFORMATION Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

604.398.4175 ext 701

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. DISCLAIMER: No stock exchange has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, marketing and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as will, can, should, anticipate, expect and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Significant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include failure to comply with the conditions of the relevant stock exchange (s) and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed by the Company. Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected, due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. This information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those expected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company will publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, as expressly required by applicable law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos