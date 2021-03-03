Rio Tinto president resigns following cave destruction

SYDNEY – Rio Tinto PLC has said its chairman will step down due to the destruction of two former rock shelters in Australia last year, complying with demands from some investors for greater responsibility for the incident.

Rio Tinto said Simon Thompson would not seek re-election next year, tying the decision to the May demolition of the Juukan Gorge shelters which contained a mine of artifacts indicating they had been occupied by humans there. over 46,000 years ago. He will become the fourth executive to leave the world’s second-largest mining company due to the incident, after Jean-Sbastien Jacques was dismissed as chief executive and two other executives were expelled.

“I am responsible for the failures which led to this tragic event,” said Mr. Thompson.

The destruction of the Juukan Gorge caves illustrates how environmental and cultural issues have taken center stage in an industry struggling to change investor perceptions that mining is problematic. Some investors and lawmakers have called on companies to change the way they deal with traditional owners of the land where their operations are located and to empower these groups to raise issues and complaints.

Rio Tinto initially hoped to contain the fallout from the incident by withholding bonuses for executives, including Jacques, but this sparked an outcry from shareholders who demanded a firmer response.

In a review of the event published on August 24, Rio Tinto found that no individual or error was responsible for the destruction of the rock shelters. Many investors were not satisfied with the findings of Rio Tinto’s investigation. Australian lawmakers have criticized the company’s decision-making process, and a prominent Indigenous leader has called the review money laundering.

“As Mr. Thompson said, he is ‘ultimately responsible’ for the failures that led to the Juukan Gorge incident and, therefore, his resignation is a proper acknowledgment of this governance failure,” said Ian Silk, Managing Director of AustralianSuper, a large pension fund.

Mr. Thompson has been a member of the board since 2014 and chairman since 2018. He will remain chairman of Rio Tinto until the annual meetings of shareholders next year, but could leave sooner if a replacement is found.

Another director, Michael L’Estrange, who led the internal review of the incident, will also be stepping down from the board, the miner said. He cited health reasons for his departure, saying Mr L’Estrange had decided to reduce his workload after major surgery in February. He will step down in May at the end of the annual shareholders’ meetings.

“Today’s announcement means the board can be renewed,” said Louise Davidson, chief executive of the Australian Pension Investors Council, which represents a group of pension funds on environmental issues. , social and governance. “In particular, investors would like to see the board increase its links to Australian operations and communities, as well as an increase in mining experience.”

ACSI has 37 members who manage assets worth over A $ 1 trillion, or $ 782 billion.

Mr Thompson said the destruction of Juukan Gorge was a blatant violation of company values, overshadowing the company’s handling of other issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change initiatives.

Rio Tinto’s new chief executive, Jakob Stausholm, has already overseen some missteps in rebuilding ties with indigenous leaders.

In the recent reshuffle of his senior ranks, Mr. Stausholm selected a seasoned China relations executive, Simon Trott, to lead Rio Tinto’s large and highly profitable iron ore business. The reshuffle was not communicated beforehand to the traditional owners of Juukan Gorge, the people of Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura, or the PKKP, who felt it was another sign of disrespect.

The PKKP and Rio Tinto later said they would continue to work on fixing the links.

“Of course, this demonstrated that our rebuilding the relationship is still young and fragile,” Stausholm said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last month.

The PKKP has not commented on Mr. Thompson’s decision to resign.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at [email protected]