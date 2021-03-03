SouthGobi announces Toronto Stock Exchange earnings warning: SGQ





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (SouthGobi or the Business) wishes to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the Company’s preliminary assessment of the Company’s unaudited management accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and the information currently available for the Company, the Company is expected to record a net loss of between $ 19 million and $ 24 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net profit of $ 4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The expected decrease in net profit is mainly attributable to the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the closure of the border between Mongolia and China from February to March 2020 and the restrictions on the transport of coal in Mongolia and restrictions on the export of coal to China in 2020. At the date of this announcement, the Company is still in the process of preparing and finalizing its annual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The information contained in this announcement is based on the preliminary assessment of the information currently available at the Company and unaudited management accounts, which have not been audited by the Company’s auditors and are subject to further adjustments. Details of the Company’s financial and performance information will be disclosed in the Company’s 2020 Announcement Annual Results and are expected to be released in March 2021. SHAREHOLDERS AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS IN THE COMPANY SHOULD BE CAREFUL WHEN TRADING OR CONTEMPLANT TRADING IN SHARES OF THE COMPANY OR OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY. About SouthGobi SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China. Contact: Investor Relations Website:www.southgobi.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos