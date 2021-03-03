The state approves two rate changes for Gulf Power. Here’s what that means for your bill. : NorthEscambia.com





The Florida Civil Service Commission on Tuesday approved two rate change requests from Gulf Power – one to cover recovery costs from Hurricane Sally and the other due to the conversion to natural gas production . The rate changes will result in a net decrease in customer bills starting in March, according to Gulf Power. Gulf Power customers will bear the cost of $ 206 million in costs from Hurricane Sally. For residential customers, the charge will be $ 3 per month on a 1000 kWh bill. But that increase will be more than offset by the savings from converting the Crist plant, recently renamed the Gulf Clean Energy Center, from coal to natural gas. Gulf Power has built a 39 mile long pipeline through the north of Escambie between Century and the plant. With an adjusted environmental cost recovery provision, there will be a net decrease in the typical residential customer bill of about 73 cents per month for the remainder of the year. Earlier this year, Gulf Power announced that its Plant Crist coal units had been converted to natural gas delivered through a new pipeline. The company informed the FPSC late last year that it plans to pull coal assets from power plants early, which would translate into benefits for the local community as well as cost savings for customers. Ending our use of coal in Florida is part of our plan to usher in a new era of cleaner energy for Northwest Florida, as well as zero-emission solar farms, said Mike Spoor, vice president of Gulf Power. The modernization of the Gulf Clean Energy Center ensures that we provide benefits to our customers and communities through greater reliability and lower costs as well as cleaner emissions. The withdrawal of coal at the plant was accelerated by Hurricane Sally, which caused damage to the plant’s coal equipment. The company determined that it was in the best interests of its customers to speed up the conversion to natural gas instead of repairing coal-fired equipment. North Escambia is playing a key role in Gulf Power’s plans to rely more on solar power with two solar farms on approximately 1,200 acres at McDavid, as first reported by NorthEscambia.com. Construction begins on Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center in Bogia Road area. At 74.2 megawatts, Cotton Creek will generate enough electricity to power 15,000 homes per year, according to Gulf Power. Gulf Power is currently seeking the necessary permits for the First City Solar Energy Center on the Cox and Roach roads area. This will be 74.5 megawatts, also enough to power 15,000 additional homes per year. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos