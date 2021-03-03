Johnson & Johnson vaccinations begin in North Texas on Wednesday – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

On Wednesday, Dallas County will begin administering vaccines to Johnson & Johnson at the FEMA site in Fair Park.

North Texas received 12,000 doses between the Dallas County and Tarrant County FEMA vaccination sites.

We are either the first in the country or tied for the first to receive the J&J vaccine! We will transfer 600 to @Parkland for the homeless and the prison population who are in 1B. We will start giving J&J tomorrow @fairpark by appointment only! https://t.co/GolDpQDK2S – Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 2, 2021

Mother-of-three Ashley Ramirez said she hoped she could get the vaccine for the convenience factor.

Frankly, the idea of ​​doing two shots and planning for several different times just sounds like extra work, Ramirez said.

Professor Ahmad Khadra said he didn’t like the idea of ​​having to quit work twice if he had given him a two-dose vaccine, in addition he admitted he was not a big one. fan of needles.

I don’t like needles and pricks so taking one is better than two, Khadra laughs.

Introducing a third vaccine to the market is a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19 and for Baylor Scott & White who has conducted clinical trials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in North Texas.

I really look forward to having as many members of the community vaccinated as possible so that we can put COVID-19 in the past, said Dr Robert Gottlieb, principal investigator of the trial at Baylor Scott & White Research Institute .

It’s an effective type of vaccine, “Gottlieb said.” It makes it good for rural areas and good for other parts of the world. Not all regions of the world can receive a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine with the intense cold chain of custody that is required.

Still, he said their critical research into COVID-19 vaccines and treatments was not complete.

We still have more questions to ask, Gottlieb said. We like to do even better.

NBC 5 viewers also have questions about the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

We’ve forwarded some of viewers’ most common questions to Dr. David Winter of Baylor Scott & White Health.

Is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as effective as the others?

They weren’t compared side-by-side, so we really can’t answer that question, Winter said. I tell my patients to get whatever is available. All of these vaccines are very effective. They work very well. They all work better than the flu shot.

Winter said that, more importantly, all three vaccines are equally effective in preventing hospitalizations and death.

Are there medical reasons why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be better for some people?

We don’t know the answer to this at all, all three vaccines are good, and the side effect profile is very minimal with all three, Winter said.

However, Winter said you should check with your doctor if you have any concerns.

Patients who have autoimmune or immunocompromised diseases should talk to their doctor to see if they should get one vaccine or another or maybe no vaccine at all, Winter said.

Can I choose the brand of shot I receive?

People are already shopping just to get the vaccine. And what I’m telling people is okay to do it, but take whatever you can get, says Winter. We can’t prove that anyone is better than the rest, so any COVID-19 vaccine is a great vaccine.

A spokesperson for Dallas County Health and Human Services said people will not have a choice of which photo they receive on the Fair Park FEMA site.

The FEMA site in Arlington has not decided who will get the vaccine first or where it will be administered.

Texas State Department Health Services have announced that 200,000 more Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive in Texas next week.

So if you are specifically looking for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health officials say you may have to wait until it is more widely available in drugstores and doctors’ offices.