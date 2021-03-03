Bekaert announces the appointment of its CEO and the results for the financial year 2020 Brussels stock exchange: BEKB





Board of Directors appoints Oswald Schmid as CEO of Bekaert Bekaert’s board of directors has appointed Oswald Schmid as managing director. Oswald Schmid has headed the executive of the Bekaert group as interim CEO since May 13, 2020, when he was appointed member of the board of directors. Jrgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am proud to announce the appointment of Oswald Schmid as CEO of Bekaert. The Council is convinced that Oswald is the right person to lead Bekaert. His leadership abilities were of crucial importance in guiding the company towards higher level performance, despite the unprecedented challenges encountered throughout the health crisis. We are raising our ambitions for the near future and view the continuity in successful leadership at CEO level as an important catalyst for achieving these ambitions. The appointment of Oswald Schmid as CEO of Bekaert takes effect immediately. Bekaert posts solid earnings growth and strengthens balance sheet

uEBIT of 272million or 7.2% margin on uROCE sales up + 28% to 12.2% net debt / uEBITDA of 1.26 Bekaert has successfully implemented the first steps in its transformation to higher performance and has met all the priorities set to restore a healthy balance sheet and improve margin performance. On the strength of its execution, the Company effectively seized the opportunities resulting from a rapid and significant rebound in various markets in the second half of 2020 while effectively countering the significant impact of Covid-19 through mitigation measures and structural improvements. the performance. Financial highlights for fiscal 2020 Consolidated turnover of 3.8 billion (-10%) and combined turnover of 4.4 billion (-7%)

Underlying EBIT of 272 million, up + 13% compared to last year, or a margin of 7.2% (vs. 5.6%)

EBIT of 257 million, up + 65% compared to last year and translating into a margin of 6.8% (vs. 3.6%)

Underlying EBITDA of 479 million (+ 2%), delivering a solid double-digit margin on sales (12.7%)

Underlying ROCE of 12.2%, up sharply from 9.5% in 2019

EPS of 2.38 per share (vs. 0.73 last year)

Decrease in working capital requirement of -23%, resulting in a working capital ratio of 14% at the end of the year and 16% on average over the year

Solid free operating cash flow of 449 million, up + 8% compared to last year

Net debt of 604 million, down from 977 million at the end of 2019, resulting in net debt to underlying EBITDA of 1.26, significantly lower from 2.09 last year Focus and effectiveness of our actions in 2020 Structural improvements in Bekaert’s overall performance: Improvement of the product and business mix, in accordance with our strategy to upgrade the business portfolio Solid progress in profit restoration programs: Bekaert’s four Business Units delivered an underlying EBIT margin of 7% or more as well as a double-digit underlying EBITDA margin Continued implementation of organizational efficiency and manufacturing excellence programs Strict control of working capital and capital expenditure to deleverage debt

Efficient and agile Covid-19 response: Protective measures to limit the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the health and safety of our employees and their families Customer focus and agile supply chain management throughout the value chain, ensuring continuity of supply to customers both during downturn (H1) and rebound in demand (H2) Effective mitigation actions to reduce costs

Final result and dividend proposal The result for the period attributable to Bekaert shareholders amounted to 135 million, more than tripling compared to last year (41 million) driven by a good profit performance, a reduction in the effective tax rate (by 73% in 2019 to 33% in 2020) and the sharp increase in the results of Brazilian joint ventures.

The Board of Directors will propose to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2021, a gross dividend of 1.00, in accordance with the company’s distribution policy. Outlook Despite a rapid and strong rebound in several markets in recent months, global economic uncertainty remains high. The structural improvement actions that we have been implementing since the end of 2019 and our agile response to Covid-19 have demonstrated their effectiveness in strengthening Bekaerts’ overall performance. Actions to further improve our performance should generate solid progress towards our long-term goals:

We expect consolidated revenue for fiscal 2021 to be at least $ 4 billion, subject to demand and currency developments.

We intend to exceed the strong underlying 2020 EBIT margin by 40 to 60 bps in 2021.

Underlying EuBITDA net debt is expected to remain below 1.5 in 2021. The strong performance we achieved during the challenging year 2020 and our determination to drive value creation by further enhancing our business portfolio and capturing value growth in robust markets, have made us more confident as to the future potential of Bekaert. We are therefore raising our ambitions for the years to come. p210303E – Bekaert Announces CEO Appointment and Fiscal 2020 Results

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos