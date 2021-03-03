Sutter Health runs on vaccines as Blue Shield takes over distribution – CBS Sacramento





SACRAMENTO (CBS13) Sutter Health has hit a breaking point, canceling vaccine appointments because they say they just don’t have the supplies. Last month, the healthcare system suspended all new appointments for the first dose due to “insufficient vaccine allocation.” Now, Sutter is notifying patients with second dose appointments until March 9 that their appointments are canceled. READ MORE: Evacuations Ordered in Response to Hazardous Materials Situation in North Sacramento I went and got my first shot with no problem, ”said Cecil Coons. He now says he can’t get his second shot. They blamed it on the freezing weather in Dallas, ”Coons said. Sutter Health sent Coons an email saying they didn’t have the vaccine supplies and were at the mercy of the state as they prepared to cancel their more than 90,000 appointments you have planned vaccines. My appointment for Friday 5 is gone, ”he said. Coons said he called the state for help, but they won’t answer the phone, they won’t respond to emails. READ MORE: Underwater cameras capture spectacular bubble curtain of Lake Tahoe CBS13 has tried to contact the state to ask why Sutter Health doesn’t have doses when counties like Sacramento and Solano say they have enough supply. The state response says every county, state, country wants more vaccines and manufacturing is limited, but California continues to work closely with the Biden administration to increase supply for suppliers across the country. ‘State. We asked Coons if the states’ response was adequate. No, no, they don’t have any responsibility for anything they always try to push back on everyone. It’s very insulting, ”he said. In January, the state proposed a plan to streamline the immunization process, bringing in third-party agency Blue Shield to take charge of the allowance. Blue Shields’ transition began on Monday. On Thursday, they will start allocating vaccines. The company says the transition will be complete by the end of the month when it announces it will distribute 4 million doses per week. NO MORE NEWS: Amidst backlog of vaccine appointments, some are looking for remaining doses CBS13 contacted the CDC to ask what would happen if the window to get the second dose runs out for someone like Coons. They say he is unlikely to have to start over.

