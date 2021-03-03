How PSPCs Can Help Make Indian Businesses A Key Part of Global Listed Markets





While the past year has been full of uncertainties for companies around the world, the stock markets are one part of the economy that has remained positive. In this context, a phenomenon that has caught the attention of the investment segment are the Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC). U.S.-listed PSPCs raised more than $ 80 billion in 2020, up from $ 13 billion in 2019, and fundraising numbers in the first two months of 2021 remain strong. Although the PSPC structure is similar to that of traditional blank check companies, there are technical differences between the two and PSPC regulations provide more flexibility. The way a PSPC structure starts is that a reputable management team with relevant industry experience or investment management expertise sets up a vehicle, either in the US or in a non-US jurisdiction (such as Cayman Islands) by providing a small amount of capital. in return for Founder Shares, which generally end up constituting 20% ​​of the post-IPO capital of a SPAC. The promoter also generally subscribes to the founder’s warrants to provide venture capital to PSPC. Subsequently, the PSPC files an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the shares to be offered in connection with the IPO, which will be listed on the NASDAQ or the NYSE. Once the capital is raised for a PSPC, the sponsor begins to identify acquisition targets. He must complete this acquisition within 24 months (which may be extended in certain cases). Once a target is identified, the SPAC and the target entity combine to allow the target operational entity to be listed. The merger can be achieved either by a merger or by exchanging the shares of the target operational entity with SPAC or its subsidiary. This process is generally referred to as a de-spac. A unique feature of the capital structure of a SPAC is that public investors have the option to redeem their shares prior to a de-spac if they do not like the identified target (although they may continue to hold the warrants. and exercise them in the future). Sponsors, on the other hand, do not have the option of repurchasing the shares and continue to hold them. A PSPC also typically arranges private funding through a public equity private investment transaction (PIPE) just prior to a departure to close the gap resulting from the buyback of shares by initial investors. Considerations for Indian businesses Today, many Indian companies have achieved significant value and wish to globalize through overseas listing, which can give them significant visibility and also give them access to a larger pool of capital than in India. . At the same time, many PSPCs that have already raised capital are looking for targets in Asia and wish to merge with Indian success stories to deliver enhanced valuations to their shareholders. The PSPC structure can serve as a bridge to help PSPCs and shareholders achieve their goals. However, there are various tax and regulatory aspects in India that need to be addressed in a proper manner while reviewing the PSPC list. While the government has indicated its intention to allow Indian companies to be listed directly abroad and recently exempted Indian companies that can register abroad from Indian compliance – applicable to listed companies, the framework full package is not yet in place and therefore options such as a share swap may need to be considered. While an exchange of shares of an Indian company could create a taxable event for current shareholders in the absence of a provision to exempt or defer such taxes, there could be ways to minimize this impact. depending on the shareholding structure. In addition, such an exchange of shares may also require regulatory approval for Indian resident shareholders and this may need to be considered from a chronological or structuring perspective. These problems may be a little easier to resolve in the case of structures headquartered abroad. Another important consideration to keep in mind is that depending on how a de-spac is designed, there could be tax implications in India under India’s indirect transfer rules at the time of de-spac as well as on subsequent trading of listed shares. (especially for shareholders with large holdings such as sponsors, promoters and PIPE investors). Indian resident shareholders who may have continued to be citizens of other countries should also consider the tax implications in those countries. An Indian company wishing to enter a PSPC structure should keep in mind that while the listing process through a PSPC is easier and faster than under a traditional IPO, it still requires quite a bit of disclosure. and preparation. For example, the SEC requires that the target entity’s financial statements for the required number of years be prepared and audited in accordance with Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) standards. This can require a considerable lead time and should be planned appropriately given the tight deadlines in the PSPC process. The PSPC opportunity could not have come at a better time for Indian businesses, with increased global recognition, a rapid increase in ratings and the general intention of Indian regulators to allow global listings. With proper planning and further support in terms of regulatory easing, this structure could enable Indian companies to quickly become a significant part of global listed markets. Opinions expressed are personal (Bhavin Shah, leader, and Himanshu Mandavia, partner – Deals Tax at PwC India)

