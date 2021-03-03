Business
Eden Empire announces private placement Canadian Stock Exchange: EDEN.CN
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the “Business” or “Empire of Eden“) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of C $ 0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $ 1,000,000 (subject to increase in the context of the market ) (the Private placement).
The use of the proceeds of the private placement will be used to finance the operation of cannabis retail stores in the United States and Canada and for general and working capital purposes.
Each unit of the private placement consists of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant (one To guarantee). Each warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C $ 0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue (the Mandate expiry date). If the daily volume-weighted average price of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) is $ 0.40 per share or more for ten consecutive trading days during the period in which the warrants are outstanding, the Company may, by written notice to the holder or by issuing a press release, postpone the expiration date of the warrants at 30 days following the date of such notice or press release. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a statutory holding period of four months plus one day from their issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The closing of the private placement is subject to the approval of the CSE.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent US registration. or an applicable exemption from US registration requirements. .
For more information or if you have any questions, please feel free to email us at[email protected].
Gerry transfer, CEO
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
About Eden Empire
Eden Empire is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis industry and engages in the retail sale of cannabis. Eden Empire intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing and to become a fully integrated cannabis products company in the States. -United.
Eden Empire has an award-winning, nationally established brand, including a significant intellectual property portfolio and a dedicated management team with extensive experience in the cannabis industry. Once the acquisitions currently being considered by Eden Empire and approval to operate its retail stores, the company is expected to have a significant cannabis sales footprint in Canada and Michigan. Cannabis retail operations are an emerging industry with significant cash flow potential.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe” , “Continues”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the gross proceeds expected to be received in connection with the private placement; the future exercise of any warrants issued in connection with the private placement; the future price of the Company’s common shares on the CSE; the future exercise by the Company of its right to accelerate the expiration date of the warrants; approval of the Private Placement CSE; the company’s future operations in cannabis retail stores in the United States and Canada; the company expands its activities to the cultivation, extraction and processing of cannabis and becomes a company of fully integrated cannabis born in the United States; the completion of acquisitions currently planned by the company; receipt of all licenses and approvals necessary to operate the company’s retail sites; and the future transactions proposed by Eden and their planned timetable.
Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Eden Empire’s ability to control or predict, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Eden Empire are significantly different from those expressed. or implied by them, and are developed based on assumptions regarding those risks, uncertainties and other factors set forth herein, including but not limited to: Eden Empire may not obtain the required regulatory approvals and cannot begin to operate retail or cannabis cultivation and processing operations; whereas the actual use of the products may differ from those currently indicated; the risks inherent in securities markets in general; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of necessary financing in the future; the uncertainty inherent in production and cost estimates and the potential for unanticipated costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions and the possibility of changes in laws, rules and regulations in the industry; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. Eden Empire assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law. This forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary significantly. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
