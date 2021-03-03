Hiscox ILS funds AuM grows to $ 1.4 billion, but growth is targeted for Hiscox Re & ILS

Hiscox Group, the specialist insurance or reinsurance underwriter and ILS capital manager, says its reinsurance and insurance-related securities (ILS) unit Hiscox Re & ILS has enjoyed the best market conditions for at least five years, with an expectation of a return to growth.



“Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS have been in their best markets for almost half a decade and their goal is to generate profits rather than maximize scale. This will provide good returns to shareholders and allow our retail operations to navigate the economic uncertainties in their respective countries of operation. “

Hiscox as a group reported a loss of $ 268.5 million before tax due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic this morning, while at the same time its overall gross premiums written were relatively stable in 2020.

The reinsurance and insurance-related securities (ILS) business of Hiscox Re & ILS, where the Hiscox ILS funds are located, wrote 14% less in gross premiums last year, to 743.4 million. dollars, as the company took a price-driven approach to renewals and also sailed with less deployable ILS capital in its funds through 2020.

Positively, the reinsurance unit and ILS have experienced momentum and rate growth since the April 2020 renewals and this continued until the signing of key contracts in January 2021.

President Robert Childs said: “Our long term strategy has been to build a balanced business portfolio. We have grown our small ticket retail business in UK, Europe, US and Asia to balance the high cost London Market and Re & ILS businesses written by Lloyd’s and Bermuda. We have seen strong profitable growth in Hiscox London Market as rates continue to climb in wholesale markets. Disciplined underwriting over the past three years, as we eliminated underperforming businesses, has put us in a strong position to take advantage of improving conditions. “

Turning to this year, Masojada believes that improving the rate environment, especially in reinsurance, means better profits for this segment of the business.

He quoted, “The rating environment that will generate a strong return to earnings from our London Market and Re & ILS businesses.”

He explained that in 2020, Hiscox Re & ILS had shown a “disciplined approach to under-pricing” at the start of the year, adding that “after a cautious start in January renewals, we have resumed growth as the market began to harden from April. From. Overall, we achieved an average rate increase of 12%, with the positive pricing momentum continuing until the January 2021 renewals. “

The CEO provided further commentary on areas of the company of particular interest to ILS investors.

It appears that Hiscox was one of the players who sought to capitalize on pricing improvements in some regions through its property catastrophe reinsurance portfolio and also in retrocessions, areas in which its third-party capital from ILS funds was able to play a supporting role.

Masojada said, “Over the year we have reshaped the book to focus on where we see the most opportunity. In the case of real estate catastrophes and excess losses in the United States, we have adjusted the portfolio of more capital-intensive domestic hedges and Florida programs. In the International Catastrophe Book, we got 16% rate hikes in Japan, in line with an updated typhoon risk view that reflects two active years for losses from Japanese windstorms. The net exposure of our retrocession portfolio increased by 65% ​​as we sought to profit from an improvement in rates of more than 20%. “

Commenting on ILS assets under management, Masojada said, “In 2020, Hiscox ILS assets under management decreased slightly to $ 1.4 billion (2019: $ 1.5 billion). The slight reduction from the previous year is mainly due to the buybacks we reported last year. “

Hiscox had warned of reducing the amount of deployable capital available until 2020. It is likely that as we move forward to 2021, Hiscox ILS funds will benefit from some outflow of trapped capital and an increasing amount of $ 1.4 billion in assets will become deployable again, helping to improve returns in a strengthening reinsurance market environment.

Another factor will be Hiscox’s strong capital base, aided by equity raised in 2020, which will support the growth of Hiscox Re & ILS and therefore also benefit the ILS funds, the group having more firepower.

“In 2021, Hiscox Re & ILS will benefit from the deployment of part of the proceeds of the Group’s equity raising earlier in the year. We expect our net written premium growth to outpace gross written premium growth as Hiscox Re & ILS retains more risk in the strongest reinsurance market for several years, ”explained Masojada.

“In 2021, I expect our large companies to perform well, thanks to the increase in the capital allocated to them, their wisely positioned portfolios and the benefits of compound rate hikes. Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS have been in their best markets for almost half a decade and their goal is to generate profit rather than maximize scale, ”he continued.

Hiscox undoubtedly hopes to attract new capital through its ILS funds to participate in improving market conditions and the better returns it expects from its reinsurance business.