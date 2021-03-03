Verkkokauppa.com Oyjs Annual Report 2020 has been published Helsinki Stock Exchange: VERK





Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Communiqué March 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET Verkkokauppa.com Oyjs Annual Report 2020 has been published Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Annual Report 2020 has been released. The report is attached as a separate PDF file to this version and is available on the company’s website at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com, in Finnish and English. The annual report includes the report of the board of directors, the financial statements, the auditor’s report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report 2020. For the first time, Verkkokauppa.com is publishing the annual report in accordance with the reporting requirements of the Single European Electronic Format (ESEF), the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). The ESEF report is available on the website https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/financial-statements and is attached to this press release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided a reasonable assurance report to the independent auditors on the ESEF financial statements of Verkkokauppa.com in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised). For more information please contact: Panu porkka

CEO

[email protected]

Phone. +358 10 309 5555 Mikko Forsell

CFO

[email protected]

Phone. +358 50 434 2516 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki

Main average

www.verkkokauppa.com Verkkokauppa.com in brief Verkkokauppa.com is the most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer in Finland, with the aim of selling products to its customers at prices which are probably always cheaper. Depending on the season, the company markets, sells and distributes some 60,00070,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its online store, retail stores and collection point network. The company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 collection points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Jtksaari, Helsinki. Companys shares are listed on the official Nasdaq Helsinki list under the symbol VERK. Webshop_com_ANNUAL_REPORT_2020

743700QZE6B52SHHTV75-2020-12-31

