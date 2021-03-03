Khosla joins bet on unconventional start-up that seeks to send robots delivering drugs to the brain – Endpoints News

When Michael Shpigelmacher started the project, he knew he would have to fund it himself. Any other such effort was academic, dismissed as too risky by investors.

Shpigelmacher, a robotics geek and entrepreneur who had drifted into consulting for the pharmaceutical industry, wanted to build the real-life tech equivalent of the 1960s film “Fantastic Voyage”, one where a submarine crew is reduced. to “about the size of a microbe.” And sent on a mission to repair a scientist’s brain. He scanned the literature, found the lab that was working on the most advanced project – at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, it turned out – and started funding them with money from his own account, as well as seed money from friends and family.

Five years later, Shpigelmacher has a company, Bionaut Labs, and even a few investors ready to snap a photo of what they’ve produced: a millimeter, screw-shaped, cell-penetrating robot designed to drop biological bombs. made to order with precision. spots in the body. This includes Khosla Ventures, Silicon Valley’s prominent tech VC, who is running a $ 20 million Biotech Series A helping push them and their remote therapy to the brain disorder clinic, ideally d ‘by 2023.

“As far as I know, there is no other company that makes remote controlled microbiotics in the industry,” Shpigelmacher said. Endpoints News. “We got to the point where the VCs were able to intervene.”

The new effort has fleeting similarities to the “robotic pills” under development at Rani Therapeutics and other startups, but these, like any pill, can only go into the gut, Shpigelmacher said. Bionaut will try to guide his medicine from a distance to organs throughout the body.

Bionaut’s goal is to expand the so-called therapeutic window for drug development. For most drugs, developers need to balance a molecule’s ability to, say, kill a tumor with the potential damage it can cause to any other cells exposed to it, creating a narrow window for them. viable drugs. This window gets larger if you can drop the medication directly into the part of the body where the disease is based.

Biotechnology has chosen to focus on neurology first, as this is an area in which companies have repeatedly failed and where the failure often dates back to their ability to engage the brain or specific parts of the brain. brain. Their first program involves a rare and fatal childhood tumor that appears on the brainstem.

Essentially, the company will load the chemotherapy onto the mini-robots, inject them into the central nervous system, and use a magnetic wire to guide it to the tumor, where it will deposit the payload.

“We don’t want to start from concepts that seem too risky or untested,” he said. “We know that if we hit that target, it will work.”

Ultimately, however, the company also wishes to provide a variety of other technologies, including gene therapies, oncolytic viruses, and antisense oligonucleotides. Ideally, they could more precisely target drugs already in development for neurological diseases. For example, a drug for Parkinson’s disease might be more effective if given directly into the substantia nigra, an area in the center of the brain where much of the degeneration takes place.

Shpigelmacher said the company upped its A-Series in mid-2019 and waited until it had enough proof of concept data to be convinced it was on the right track for the clinic. Still, it remains at an early stage, and the company’s investors come entirely from the tech world, with a couple, like Khosla, who recently got into biotech.

“We’re excited to bring Bionaut Labs out of stealth mode as it characterizes the type of impactful new tech companies that we love to help build,” said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, who has increasingly stepped into the business. biotechnology in recent years. . “Bionauts hold great promise as a new targeted treatment modality for severe brain disorders for which there are few or no effective treatment options. In addition, Bionaut’s vast therapeutic potential extends to many diseases for which conventional therapies are limited or absent. “