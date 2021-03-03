Business
Khosla joins bet on unconventional start-up that seeks to send robots delivering drugs to the brain – Endpoints News
When Michael Shpigelmacher started the project, he knew he would have to fund it himself. Any other such effort was academic, dismissed as too risky by investors.
Shpigelmacher, a robotics geek and entrepreneur who had drifted into consulting for the pharmaceutical industry, wanted to build the real-life tech equivalent of the 1960s film “Fantastic Voyage”, one where a submarine crew is reduced. to “about the size of a microbe.” And sent on a mission to repair a scientist’s brain. He scanned the literature, found the lab that was working on the most advanced project – at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, it turned out – and started funding them with money from his own account, as well as seed money from friends and family.
Five years later, Shpigelmacher has a company, Bionaut Labs, and even a few investors ready to snap a photo of what they’ve produced: a millimeter, screw-shaped, cell-penetrating robot designed to drop biological bombs. made to order with precision. spots in the body. This includes Khosla Ventures, Silicon Valley’s prominent tech VC, who is running a $ 20 million Biotech Series A helping push them and their remote therapy to the brain disorder clinic, ideally d ‘by 2023.
“As far as I know, there is no other company that makes remote controlled microbiotics in the industry,” Shpigelmacher said. Endpoints News. “We got to the point where the VCs were able to intervene.”
The new effort has fleeting similarities to the “robotic pills” under development at Rani Therapeutics and other startups, but these, like any pill, can only go into the gut, Shpigelmacher said. Bionaut will try to guide his medicine from a distance to organs throughout the body.
Bionaut’s goal is to expand the so-called therapeutic window for drug development. For most drugs, developers need to balance a molecule’s ability to, say, kill a tumor with the potential damage it can cause to any other cells exposed to it, creating a narrow window for them. viable drugs. This window gets larger if you can drop the medication directly into the part of the body where the disease is based.
Biotechnology has chosen to focus on neurology first, as this is an area in which companies have repeatedly failed and where the failure often dates back to their ability to engage the brain or specific parts of the brain. brain. Their first program involves a rare and fatal childhood tumor that appears on the brainstem.
Essentially, the company will load the chemotherapy onto the mini-robots, inject them into the central nervous system, and use a magnetic wire to guide it to the tumor, where it will deposit the payload.
“We don’t want to start from concepts that seem too risky or untested,” he said. “We know that if we hit that target, it will work.”
Ultimately, however, the company also wishes to provide a variety of other technologies, including gene therapies, oncolytic viruses, and antisense oligonucleotides. Ideally, they could more precisely target drugs already in development for neurological diseases. For example, a drug for Parkinson’s disease might be more effective if given directly into the substantia nigra, an area in the center of the brain where much of the degeneration takes place.
Shpigelmacher said the company upped its A-Series in mid-2019 and waited until it had enough proof of concept data to be convinced it was on the right track for the clinic. Still, it remains at an early stage, and the company’s investors come entirely from the tech world, with a couple, like Khosla, who recently got into biotech.
“We’re excited to bring Bionaut Labs out of stealth mode as it characterizes the type of impactful new tech companies that we love to help build,” said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, who has increasingly stepped into the business. biotechnology in recent years. . “Bionauts hold great promise as a new targeted treatment modality for severe brain disorders for which there are few or no effective treatment options. In addition, Bionaut’s vast therapeutic potential extends to many diseases for which conventional therapies are limited or absent. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]