Take you to the moon? Japanese billionaire seeks 8 people for space travel





Frank Sinatra sang about the flight to the moon, but a Japanese billionaire offers a lunar journey to eight future astronauts in real life. Eccentric fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa is looking for applicants from around the world to take a seat on a trip on Elon Musk’s SpaceX flight in 2023. Maezawa shared the Request details sure Twitter Wednesday morning. He called on people to apply “from all kinds of backgrounds,” in a video posted on YouTube. Maezawa, 45, pledged to cover the costs of those selected in his mission, called dearMoon. The billionaire and CEO of Japanese fashion retailer Zozo was the first private passenger to book a seat on Elon Musk’s space expedition in 2018 for an undisclosed amount. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa poses with his t-shirt bearing an image of the Earth during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan on March 3, 2021. Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters About 12 people in total will fly around the moon and return for the week-long trip, Maezawa said. “I bought all the seats so it will be a private ride,” he added. Originally, Maezawa had planned to invite six to eight artists to join him, but on Wednesday he revealed he would expand the pool of applicants. “I wanted to reach a larger and more diverse audience,” he said, speaking from his home in Chiba, Japan. “If you think of yourself as an artist, you are an artist.” Known for his high spending on arts and sports, Maezawa is no stranger to publicity stunts and has a penchant for brainstorming ideas, like a world without money. Download the NBC News app for the latest news and politics Last year, the moon-struck billionaire had hoped to find a romantic partner for the lunar adventure, before cancel search after developing “mixed feelings”. About 27,000 women had already registered to participate in a matchmaking documentary on Japanese television. Maezawa also pledged to give the equivalent of $ 9 million to his Twitter Followers in what he called a “social experiment” to see if the extra money would increase happiness in 2020. In Wednesday’s video call, the entrepreneur sat behind a painting of crows and herons by Hasegawa Thaku, one of Japan’s most prominent artists, and spread his arms to mimic a bird unfurling its wings. The specifics of the selection criteria remain unclear. The application link asks for basic details before disclosing the admission process. In his video, the entrepreneur said candidates would be judged on their ability to creatively “push the boundaries” and willing to help other team members to do the same. The mission would mark the first lunar voyage of humans since 1972. “I’m a little scared. But I’m more curious,” he said, expressing his full confidence in Elon Musk’s technology.

Arata yamamoto contributed.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos