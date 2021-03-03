Suominen released its 2020 Helsinki Stock Exchange Annual Report: SUY1V





Suominen Corporations stock market publication on March 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (EET) Suominens’ annual report 2020 was published today on www.suominen.fi. The annual report includes the annual review, the report of the board of directors, the financial statements for 2020, the report of the auditors, the corporate governance statement, the remuneration report and the sustainable development report in accordance with standards. GRI. In addition to the official financial statements, for the first time, the financial statements are also published in accordance with the reporting requirements of the Single European Electronic Format (ESEF). The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML) and the main instructions have been labeled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided a reasonable assurance report to the independent auditors on the financial statements of Suominens ESEF in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised). The annual report is also attached to this stock market press release as a PDF file and an XHTML file. The annual report is available in Finnish and English. Suominen Corporation For more information please contact Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications and RI, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747 Suominen manufactures nonwovens in roll form for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the pioneer of innovation and sustainability of nonwovens. Suominens nonwoven finished products are present in the daily life of people all over the world. Suominens’ turnover in 2020 was 458.9 million euros and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and the Americas. Suominens shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Find out more at www.suominen.fi. Distribution:

www.suominen.fi 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52-2020-12-31_eng

Suominen Annual Report 2020 FR

