



Persimmon reported pre-tax profit of 783.8 million for 2020 thanks to a strong second half of the year. Homebuilders’ profit was down from the $ 1.04 billion reported in 2019, but its margin remained high in 2020 at 23.5% (2019: 28.5%), according to its results for the year ending December 31, 2020 published this morning. The turnover fell to 3.33 billion against 3.65 billion in 2019. After a 35% drop in sales in the first half of the year, Kakis deliveries rebounded in the last six months of 2020 with its second half sales 5% above 2019 level. GM Dean Finch (pictured) said: From the start of the pandemic, Kakis’ response has been very nimble and handled a difficult situation well. The company revealed that the pandemic added $ 17.1 million to its costs during the year due to the securing of its sites and offices by COVID. Like many other home builders, Persimmon closed its sites and offices on March 25 as the pandemic spread. It began to reopen at the end of April, with Scottish sites back online at the end of June. He said construction work returned to normal levels in July, even though staff were operating under social distancing measures. Kakis’ profit was also reduced by a provision of $ 75 million to cover siding and other fire safety repairs. He announced the provision last month following new guidance on what was needed for tenants to obtain EWS1 certificates for buildings. Yesterday, rival builder Taylor Wimpey announced a provision of $ 125 million for rehabilitation work. The company closed 2020 with a net cash position of 1.23 billion compared to 843.9 million at the end of 2019. It sold 13,575 new homes in 2020, up from 15,855 in 2019. Finch said the company was still operating under pandemic limits and aimed to return to pre-pandemic production levels in 2022. Despite the impact Continued COVID- As for the business, forward sales in the first two months of 2021 were 15% ahead of what they were 12 months ago. Finch, who took over as CEO last year, said the company needs to move cautiously. The company plans to introduce new types of housing, improve construction efficiency by making more use of its off-site manufacturing facilities, and improve construction quality. The company will double its inspection team from 30 to 60 people in 2021 to allow it to carry out more in-depth checks of construction work.

