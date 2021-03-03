Copenhagen Stock Exchange intrinsic value declaration incorrect: STIINM





Lysaker, March 3, 2021 With reference to the Nasdaq Copenhagen rules for UCITS unit issuers, we hereby notify that incorrect intrinsic values ​​were reported on Monday March 1 between 0905 and 1005 for the following funds: RAY symbol Fund name and share class Correct intrinsic value Reported intrinsic value Deviation (error) NO0010841588 sTII Storebrand Index – All A5 markets 1286.61 1270.69 Up to -1.25% NO0010841570 STIINM Storebrand Index – New Markets A5 1250.37 1230.24 Up to -1.63% The incorrect declaration was due to incorrect calculations by the fund management company, Storebrand Asset Management AS. During the period of the calculation error, 2 transactions took place at STIIAM. During the period of the calculation error, 1 transaction took place in STIINM. The procedure for notifying the members of the Brokers Association of the error has been initiated. If you have any questions, you can contact Storebrand’s Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or [email protected] Greetings

Storebrand Asset Management AS Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53 Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03934 The funds below, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during Nasdaq business hours. Jyske Bank acts as a market maker and will ensure the portability of funds. Fund name and share class symbol RAY Storebrand Index All markets A5 sTII NO0010841588 Storebrand Index New Markets A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 POINTS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

