Budget 2021: Freeport for the Humber and more dockside investments for offshore wind too

The Humber got its biggest budget wishes: freeport status and other port infrastructure investments – with $ 75 million for Able Marine Energy Park.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has designated Humber as one of eight locations across England for a Special Trade Zone, while highlighting Humberside and Teesside as part of the offshore wind acceleration.

It is expected to provide a huge economic boost to the region, with up to 7,000 jobs slated, as major manufacturing sectors are attracted by key incentives.

Submitted in February, the candidacy had been described as the most convincing by the team, led by ABP, and all party chairman and MP for Cleethorpes and Immingham Martin Vickers – hailed in the speech.

Mr. Sunak described it as a special economic zone with different rules to make doing business easier and cheaper. He promised a unique approach to planning, infrastructure, cheaper customs, great tariffs and lower taxes.

The Humber Zone includes custom zone locations across the patch – including the four major ports – with three new tax sites highlighted for land east of the Port of Hull, Goole and Able Marine Energy Park in North Killingholme .

Significant seed capital resources to ensure that the benefits of freeport status are felt in all four of Humber’s local authority areas, including the site of the South Humber industrial investment project between Grimsby and Immingham, are part of.

Dafydd Williams, policy, communications and economic development manager at ABP, was behind the bid. He said the green light was "surprisingly quick" and "pointed out that we had a very good offer". "This should bring a lot of new jobs to the Humber – around 7,000 – that's a big deal," he said, giving his first reaction.





Regarding specific financing, under the offshore wind power manufacturing investment program, AMEP is the target, as a fully agreed site ready to scale up and deliver the green recovery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already raised the capacity target significantly in post-pandemic plans.

The North Killingholme site is a € 450 million to € 500 million proposal on the last estuary lands facing deep water on the south shore of Humber.

It will provide nearly a mile (1,400m) of new deep water wharf alongside a 500-acre development site that has been designated for offshore wind development.

An agreement is already in place with a monopile manufacturer and talks are underway with others as the supply chain rebuilds itself.

The North Lincolnshire Council revealed the figure of 75 million – not mentioned in Mr Sunak’s speech.

Cllr Rob Waltham, Head of North Lincolnshire Council, said: This latest government funding announcement demonstrates confidence in the plans and proposals that have been developed and are designed to attract the investment needed to create well-paying and highly skilled jobs.

We have the skills and experience and are now positioned as being at the heart of the development of a leading industry in North Lincolnshire which will directly benefit from this announcement for years to come.



The government takes North Lincolnshire very seriously. This demonstrates their commitment to providing better paying jobs to the local population. We are starting to see the ambitions of the premiers to stabilize in the north and we are clearly now receiving more money which will boost that.

This commitment recognizes a tremendous amount of work that has taken place over many years. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been able to take stock and raise our ambitions for the people of North Lincolnshire.

“This project, with funding of $ 10.7 million for Future High Streets and $ 20 million for the Towns Fund, means the area will receive $ 100 million in government support, a true demonstration of confidence and investment that we will use to help. the area to bounce back from Covid-19.

I am very happy to be able to salute this increase in cash flow which recognizes the ambition and the quality of our plans.

The Humber sits east of a new UK infrastructure bank in Leeds, with $ 12 billion and $ 40 billion planned.

Changing economic geography was a key theme, with 45 city deals also being made – after being piloted with Grimsby.



Stephen Parnaby OBE, Chairman of Humber LEP, said: We are delighted that both Humber Freeport and Able UK’s offer to support the delivery of the Able Marine Energy fleet has been successful. These are transformational opportunities for the region, which build on the unique asset of the Humber Estuary and our special role in fostering clean growth.

They were also signing projects for the LEP Humber in the case of Able, we have been working closely with them for almost 10 years, although there have been ups and downs, so in our last month I have been especially pleased that these important foundations are now in place for the next chapter in the growth of our regions.

The way the private sector came together to lead the development of a compelling application from Humber Freeport, supported by LEPs and local authorities, has been truly exemplary and I am sure it will now lead to impressive results.