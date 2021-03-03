Nilfisk Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Copenhagen Stock Exchange: NLFSK





Nilfisk, a leading provider of professional cleaning products and services, announces its results for 2020. Highlights of 2020 The results for 2020 were negatively impacted by the difficult environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic

The turnover of the total activity amounts to 832.9mEUR, corresponding to a published growth of -13.8% compared to the previous year

Organic growth for the entire activity is -11.5%. After a significant drop in revenue in the second quarter, demand improved quarter over quarter in the second half of the year

In professional branded businesses, organic growth across geographies was -13.7% with a faster recovery in demand in EMEA and the Americas and a slower recovery in demand in the region APAC. Consumption organic growth was 15.7% driven by changing household spending patterns and strong business execution, and private label organic growth was -11.3%

EBITDA before exceptional items was EUR 100.5m, down EUR 17.2m due to lower revenue

Due to disciplined cost control measures and successful execution of our restructuring program to reduce structural cost base, EBITDA margin before special items remained stable at 12.1%

Special items were significantly lower than the previous year at 10.8 million euros and are mainly related to redundancy costs

Proactive cash management and CAPEX reduction and prioritization contributed to free cash flow generation of 73.5 million euros, compared to 35.3 million euros the previous year Outlook for 2021 We come from a situation where we saw demand improve quarter over quarter

in the second half of 2020, however, as 2021 approaches, there has been an increase in lockdowns and restrictions on markets due to the continuing outbreak of

COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE As vaccines roll out into the markets, we expect a more normalized environment in the second half of the year, however we see continued uncertainty about market conditions over the year. We expect the total activity in 2021 to generate organic growth of 5% to 10% compared to 2020, based on the market demand trends we know and the expected global economic recovery.

With our continued focus on cost discipline and revenue growth as described above, we expect the EBITDA margin before special items to remain in the 12.5% ​​to 14.5% range. CEO Commentary Commenting on the results, Hans Henrik Lund, CEO of Nilfisk, said: 2020 has been a year no one could have predicted, and at Nilfisk we have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 situation. Thanks to the remarkable efforts of Nilfisk’s workforce across all functions, we remained fully operational during the pandemic and were able to serve our customers. Even though market activity picked up after a sharp drop at the start of the year, demand did not reach pre-pandemic levels, resulting in negative organic growth. This means that 2020 did not materialize as we expected. Thanks to our rigorous cost management efforts and the reduction of our structural cost base, we have maintained our margins at the same level as last year despite the decline in revenues. Despite the continued uncertainty in the market, we anticipate increased activity in the market and plan to restore growth in 2021. Key figures FY 2020 FY 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Revenue (mEUR) 832.9 966.5 220.2 233.8 Organic growth -11.5% -4.1% -2.1% -6.3% Gross margin 41.6% 42.1% 42.4% 40.1% EBITDA before special items (mEUR) 100.5 117.7 30.9 25.2 EBITDA margin before special items 12.1% 12.2% 14.0% 10.8% EBIT before special items (mEUR) 32.9 49.8 12.1 7.2 EBIT margin before special items 4.0% 5.2% 5.5% 3.1% Conference call Nilfisk will host a conference call today at 10:00 am CET. Please visit investor.nilfisk.com to access the call. Presentation material will be available on the website prior to the conference call. To log in, please use the following numbers: Denmark: +45 8233 3194

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9269

United States: + 1833526-8395 Link to webcast: https://streams.eventcdn.net/nilfisk/annual-result-2020/ Contact Investor Relations

Antonio Tapia

Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 2220 1218 Media relations

Sara Westphal Emborg

Global Media Relations

T: +45 2222 8577

