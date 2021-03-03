Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy and will close 2 theaters in Texas





AUSTIN (KXAN) – Alamo Drafthouse, the famous Austin-based restaurant-theater chain, has filed for bankruptcy and announced a sale. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing will allow Alamo Drafthouse to raise the funds it needs to continue operating amid the long pandemic. As part of the bankruptcy, Alamo Drafthouse will close underperforming sites, including the flagship Alamo Drafthouse Ritz in downtown Austin on Sixth Street. Two other closures were also announced – one in New Braunfels and one in Kansas City, Missouri. And the theater chain will definitely stop the development of a theater in Orlando. Further closures could occur as Alamo Drafthouse assesses “the health of all leases during the Chapter 11 process.” The bankruptcy and sale will also allow Alamo Drafthouse to “restructure its lease obligations and other contracts to give the company the opportunity to bounce back into an uncertain future.” Alamo Drafthouse has 41 theaters in 10 states, including six in Austin. Only three of these theaters are currently open and each has a reduced number of movie options. Two locations – his new location in Mueller as well as a location on Slaughter Lane near Circle C – have remained close during the pandemic. The same goes for the Ritz site, which is now permanently closed. Founder Tim League will remain involved with the business. It is part of the group of lenders who buy the assets. Statement from CEO Shelli Taylor: Alamo Drafthouse had one of its most successful years in company history in 2019 with the launch of its first film and box office sales in Los Angeles that surpassed the rest of industry. “We were delighted to be working with our partners at Altamont Capital Partners and Fortress Investment Group to continue on this growth path on the other side of the pandemic, and we want to assure the public that we do not anticipate any disruption to our business and any impact on franchise operations, employees and customers of our currently operating sites. “ Statement from founder Tim League “Due to the increasing availability of vaccines, a very exciting list of new releases and pent-up public demand, we are extremely confident that by the end of 2021, the film industry and our theaters in particular will be booming. “We are fortunate to have an incredibly talented and passionate team who look forward to welcoming our loyal fans to our venues for a cinematic experience that cannot be duplicated. Having said that, we are going through difficult times and during this bankruptcy we will have to make difficult decisions regarding our lease portfolio. “We hope that our owner and other supplier partners will work with us to help us successfully come out of bankruptcy and ensure the viability of future business.”

