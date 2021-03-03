Seeking compensation for tech issues could be a difficult task for investors





Mahesh Chauhan * bet markets would drop after budget. He built his positions accordingly. All he could do was watch when the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 2000 points instead. There was a technical problem with his discount brokerage. He had no way of reducing his losses. And since then, he has been fighting for compensation. Somewhere along the way, he realized that two clauses on a form he signed released the broker and the stock exchange from all liability in the event of a technical problem. It may also affect any investor who claims compensation for a subsequent failure in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 24. It can also absolve HDFC Titles and Zerodha Broking, who reportedly encountered technical problems on Monday March 1. Upstox (RKSV Securities) users had encountered issues on February 1. Lawyers say compensation can be a daunting task for investors due to a lack of judicial precedent and broader institutional difficulties as obstacles become more common. Investor compensation can be a difficult task in terms of financial accountability for exchanges and brokerage houses, as securities that change hands often reach trillions in value, suggested Sandeep Parekh, managing partner of Finsec Law Advisors. and former executive director of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). “The system is going to collapse,” he said. Perhaps this is the reason why Sebi main circular for stockbrokers excludes claims against brokers and stock exchanges for outages, he added. “The client is aware that trading on the Internet involves many uncertainties. The securities broker and the stock exchange make no representation or guarantee that … the service will be available to the client at any time without any interruption, ”states clause 9 of Sebi’s circular on transactions using the Internet and technology wireless. “The client will have no claim against the stock exchange or the broker due to any suspension, interruption, unavailability or malfunction of the service … of the securities broker or the stock exchange service”, specifies clause 10 on page 195 of the same document. Both are included in the form that Chauhan signed. Sumit Agrawal, founder, RegStreet Law Advisors and former Sebi official, said the liability of exchanges and brokers for system failures such as that of the NSE is that of evolving strict tort liability. “Strict liability is a standard of liability when a person is legally responsible for the consequences of an act or omission, even in the absence of willful misconduct. Although the contract with investors by brokers has disclaimers, compensation for investor losses is geared more to equity than to the consolidated law. However, there is no judicial precedent in India in such cases, ”he said. United States’ Security and Trade Commission (SEC) fined the New York Stock Exchange and two affiliated exchanges $ 14 million following a 2015 halt in operations. He also had previously sanctioned the Nasdaq on system issues during Facebook’s initial public offering. The Indian stock market regulator also asked the NSE to explain the reasons for not migrating to the disaster recovery site, Agrawal noted. “In the current episode Sebi is seized with the matter and only time will tell how Sebi is handling it and pushing the exchanges to tighten the gaps in market infrastructure,” he said. E-mails sent to the exchanges, Zerodha Broking, Upstox (RKSV Securities) and HDFC Securities were not answered. * Name changed on request

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and which have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos