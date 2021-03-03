Leo Holdings III Corp. Announces Closing of $ 275 Million Increased Initial Public Offering





ANGELS, March 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Leo Holdings III Corp., (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of completing a merger, share exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 27,500,000 units at a price of $ 10.00 per unit which includes the partial exercise of the over-allotment option to purchase additional units. The Units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol “LIII.U”. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the company and one fifth of a warrant. Each entire warrant entitles its holder to purchase one class A common share of the Company at the price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “LIII” and “LIII WS”, respectively. Leo Holdings III is led byCEO and Director Lyndon Lea, co-founder and managing partner of Lion Capital;Chief Financial Officer and Director Robert Darwent, co-founder and partner of Lion Capital; andPresident Ed Forst, who is currently President and Partner of Lion Capital.The company intends to focus on disruptive growth companies with leading competitive positions led by dynamic management teams. The intersection of technology and the consumer sector will be a primary area of ​​interest for Leo. The group’s former SPACs include Leo Holdings II (LHC.U), which went public earlier this month, and Leo Holdings, which went public in February 2018 and acquiredDigital media solutions(DMS; + 14% from $ 10 offer price) in July 2020. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is acting as underwriter for the Offer. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,600,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any – 3,500,000 units have been purchased to date in accordance with this option. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, phone: 800-503-4611 or email: [email protected]. A registration statement relating to securities entered into force on February 25, 2021 in accordance with Section 8 (a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or sale. qualification. under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. There can be no assurance that the offer referred to above will be completed on the terms described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus of the Company’s offering filed with of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SECOND”). Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. About Leo Holdings III Corp. Leo Holdings III Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information visit https://leoholdings.com/. Contacts:

