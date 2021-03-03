Business
Walmart Lays Behind American Manufacturing With $ 350 Billion Investment Over 10 Years
Walmart Inc.
The retailer said it will grow products made in the United States by relocating, increasing orders with existing suppliers and placing orders with new suppliers. Walmart cited the most competitive US-made products as those made from raw materials available here such as cotton, plastics and metals, items with highly automated product processes, and inefficient products to ship. .
In addition to job growth, the initiative will have a positive impact on the environment, with 100 million tonnes of CO2 emissions avoided by sourcing closer to consumers.
Walmart said the investment would also open the door for small businesses and various US-based vendors and sellers, giving 9,000 entrepreneurs the opportunity to become Walmart sellers through Retail Open Call Days, when anyone has a. ready-to-use product that supports US jobs. can present the retailer. This year’s event will take place practically on June 30.
The retailer has already taken the national route. Walmart in the ’80s was part of a Crafted With Pride campaign that pledged to buy American products. According to reports, Walmart initially cut imports by 20%, but turned to more exports to support its global expansion and low-cost daily business model.
In 2013, Walmart pledged to spend $ 250 billion over 10 years on products made in the U.S. At the time, the retailer said two-thirds of what it bought was already made or grown in the United States were on track to deliver on that promise, but we can do more, said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US. The retailer kicked off the 2013 effort after criticism from unions and others who said the focus on low-cost products was undermining jobs in the United States.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, the United States has lost more than 91,000 manufacturing plants and nearly 5 million manufacturing jobs since 1997. About 500,000 jobs were created between 2016 and 2019 as a result of the The increase in additional jobs has been wiped out by the Covid-19 crisis, with more than 740,000 jobs lost in 2020.
Citing supplier Techtronic Industries in Anderson, South Carolina, which assembles items sold in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com, Furner said the 1,500-person plant plans to double its workforce over the next two years. We want more American communities to see these benefits, Furner said. This is why we are strengthening our commitment to manufacturing in the United States.
Walmart is launching American Lighthouses to unite key stakeholders in specific regions of the country to identify and overcome top-down barriers to US production. The lighthouses will bring together participants from the supplier community, including manufacturers and NGOs, leaders from academia, government and local economic development groups.
By bringing together key regions and diverse stakeholders, Walmart believes it can improve supply chain efficiency, which will support the goal of bringing back American manufacturing in a sustainable and long-term fashion.
American manufacturing really matters, Furner said. It is important for our suppliers, for contractors and for the environment. This is important to our customers with over 85% of them saying it is important for us to offer products made or assembled in the USA Mainly, because of the jobs it brings, it matters to them. American communities and the people who live there. .
