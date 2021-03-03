Business
Stocks trade mixed as bond yields rebound
Shares traded volatile on Wednesday after falling a day earlier, as investors weighed down optimism over widespread trade reopenings after the pandemic over concerns over the overheating economy.
The S&P 500 and the Dow each fluctuated between small gains and losses just after the market opened, as Treasury yields resumed their rise on the curve. The benchmark 10-year Treasury bill yield closed at 1.5%. A disappointing report on private payroll growth in February also weighed on risky assets on Wednesday morning, suggesting the job market was still struggling to advance amid the ongoing pandemic.
The Nasdaq tightened the flat line after the index closed 1.7% lower on Tuesday as tech stocks lagged amid a rotation to cyclical stocks poised to benefit from easing hold-in-place controls. Airlines, cruise lines and hotel stocks rose on Tuesday and extended early trading gains.
Elsewhere, shares of online mortgage provider Rocket Companies (RKT) retreated in the pre-market session. The stock jumped 71% to an all-time high on Tuesday and triggered a halt in volatility after investors on Reddit appeared to target the heavily shorted stock as another bearish candidate.
Investors this week have set their sights on the next few months, when vaccine-enabled reopenings will help boost service-oriented businesses that were severely beaten last year. President Joe Biden said the United States now expects to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for all adults who want one by the end of May, pushing that target up to two full months from the previous government forecasts. Drugmaker Merck (MRK) is set to help produce the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine that was cleared last weekend, which is believed to help accelerate the pace of inoculations in the United States.
Additionally, the US Senate is debating the contours of yet another stimulus package worth up to $ 1.9 trillion this week, with congressional lawmakers rushing to pass another relief bill before a cliff-edge. mid-March for federal unemployment benefits allowed in the latest package.
At the same time, the likelihood of increased government spending alongside widespread business reopening has raised the specter of both rapid growth in the US economy, but also rising inflationary pressures. And the surge in T-bill yields last week with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a one-year high of 1.61% remains fresh on the minds of investors, who have considered rising rates. interest as a possible obstacle to recovery and a gap from the backdrop of extremely low borrowing costs last year.
“One of the fundamentals of the strong performance of stocks over the past six to nine months has been very low returns. And returns are not as low today as they were a few weeks ago. barely, “Eric Winograd, senior economist at AllianceBernstein, told Yahoo Finance. “When we think about how this return move will play out, the bond market goes up a flight of stairs. You get some sharp moves up, then a period where it moves sideways and consolidates, then another sharp move up. rising. So I think we should expect this basic pattern to repeat a handful of more times over the next few quarters. “
10:46 a.m. ET: Biden agrees to restrict eligibility for stimulus checks: Bloomberg
President Joe Biden has agreed to lower the eligibility limit for Americans eligible for stimulus payments by $ 1,400 in the next pandemic relief plan, Bloomberg first reported on Wednesday. Two Democratic sources confirmed the case to Yahoo Finance.
With the new threshold, people earning more than $ 80,000 would not be eligible for payments, down from the $ 100,000 limit under the previous law. Couples earning more than $ 160,000 would not be eligible, up from $ 200,000 previously.
10 a.m.ET: Services sector activity slows unexpectedly in February: ISM
Activity in the US service sector unexpectedly slowed in February after hitting a two-year high, according to the Monthly survey by the Institute of Supply Management (ISM).
The Services Sector Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 55.3 in February from 58.7 in January, which was the highest level since early 2019. Readings above the neutral level of 50.0 indicate an expansion of a sector. Consensus economists were looking for the index to hold steady at 58.7, according to Bloomberg data. Still, the print marked the ninth consecutive month of expanding activity in the service sector, which comprises the vast majority of overall economic activity in the United States.
9:31 am ET: stocks trade jerky, fluctuating between small gains and losses
Here’s where the markets were trading right after the market opened:
S&P 500 (^ GSPC): 3,871.90, +1.61 points (+ 0.04%)
Dow (^ DJI): 31,447.76, +56.24 points (+ 0.18%)
Nasdaq (^ IXIC): 13,371.30, +8.71 points (+ 0.07%)
Gross (CL = F): $ 60.82 per barrel, + $ 1.07 (+ 1.79%)
Gold (GC = F): $ 1,707.00 per ounce,-$ 26.60 (-1.53%)
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): +5.9 bps for a yield of 1.474%
8:15 a.m.ET: Private payroll increased less than expected in February: ADP
U.S. private employers added fewer jobs than expected in February, disappointing economists who had anticipated early stages of vaccine deployment and declining COVID-19 cases would allow hiring to pick up sharply during the month .
The private wage bill in the United States increased by 117,000 in February, ADP said in its closely watched monthly report Wednesday morning. This followed a revised upward gain of 195,000 payrolls in January, which in turn reversed a decline of around 75,000 payrolls in December. Consensus economists had expected an increase of 205,000 private payrolls for February, according to Bloomberg consensus data.
The report comes two days ahead of the Ministry of Labor’s monthly jobs report. Consensus economists expected non-farm payrolls to rise by a net 195,000 in February, including a gain of 200,000 private payrolls.
7:12 a.m. ET: Stock futures aim for a rebound
Here’s where the markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Wednesday:
S&P 500 Futures (ES = F): 3,892.25, up 24.75 points or 0.64%
Dow Futures (YM = F): 31,578.00, up 220.00 points or 0.7%
Future Nasdaq (NQ = F): 13,151.50, up 96.25 points or 0.74%
Gross (CL = F): $ 60.82 per barrel, + $ 1.07 (+ 1.79%)
Gold (GC = F): $ 1,722.70 per ounce,-$ 10.90 (-0.63%)
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): + 3.1bp for a yield of 1.446%
7:05 am ET Wednesday: Mortgage applications rose only slightly last week as rates climbed
Mortgage applications remained virtually unchanged last week, as rising mortgage rates deterred buying and refinancing after a surge in housing market activity in 2020.
The Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly index trading mortgage application volume rose only 0.5% in the week ended Feb. 26 from the previous week. This followed an 11.4% drop in mortgage application volume over the previous week. Refinances rose 0.1% week-on-week, but were still 7% higher than a year earlier. Purchases increased 2% from the previous week and increased 5% year over year, on an unadjusted basis.
Mortgage rates jumped last week on market expectations for stronger economic growth and higher inflation. The 30-year fixed rate saw its biggest single-week increase in nearly a year, hitting 3.23%, its highest since July 2020, said Joel Kan, MBA associate vice president for economic and industrial forecasting , in a press release.
Still, he added, the housing market is entering the spring shopping season with strong demand. “
6:08 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures open slightly higher
Here’s where the markets were trading Monday night:
S&P 500 Futures (ES = F): 3,873.00, up 5.5 points or 0.14%
Dow Futures (YM = F): 31,414.00, up 56.00 points or 0.18%
Future Nasdaq (NQ = F): 13,080.50, up 25.25 points or 0.19%
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck
Learn more about Emily:
