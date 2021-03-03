At three mass vaccination sites, New York will begin administering doses overnight.





Three mass vaccination sites in New York state will begin administering doses overnight, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said this week as officials look to use an influx of new vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson to dramatically expand the vaccination effort. The state said on Tuesday it expected to receive around 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. By operating the three mass vaccination sites around the clock, the state said it would distribute those doses as quickly as possible. Mr Cuomo said there would then be a delay before the state received its next Johnson & Johnson vaccine allowance. This pilot plan will maximize the initial doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get as many shots as possible, Cuomo said.

Two of the venues will be in New York: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and the Javits Center in Manhattan. Vaccinations at Yankee Stadium will begin Thursday, and doses there are restricted to residents of the Bronx who meet current eligibility criteria. The site, which was open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., will now also schedule vaccine appointments from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. People can schedule their appointments starting today at somosvaccinations.com or by calling 1-833-SomosNY. Starting Friday, Manhattan’s Javits Center will be open for overnight immunizations from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and the New York State Fair site in Syracuse, NY, will be open from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. 6:00 a.m. New York residents can begin scheduling overnight immunizations at both sites starting Thursday at 8 a.m. by visiting this state website or by calling the state hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. Overnight vaccinations reflect how the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine not only increases the overall supply of doses, but gives rise to new ways to reach people.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would primarily use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to start a new home vaccination program for homebound seniors who would otherwise not be able to make an appointment. The vaccine is a single injection, which makes it easier to administer, and it’s also easier to transport, he said. Reserve as much as possible for this, “Mr de Blasio said of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The rest will be used as part of our overall effort. Dr Mitchell Katz, head of the city’s public hospitals, said the city’s public health system expected to receive its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday. Mr de Blasio, who has yet to be vaccinated, said he plans to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a very public way to build confidence. Although the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have shown a somewhat higher rate of effectiveness in clinical trials, studies show that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers strong protection against serious illness and death from Covid-19 , and can reduce the spread of the virus through vaccination. people.

