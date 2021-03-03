Business
Bed Bath & Beyond launches the first of eight new brands this year
So far, most signs of the ongoing reinvention at Bed Bath
That changes this month when the big box home furnishings retailer presents the first of a long list of private labels that it says will transform the company’s merchandising history.
It’s the new Bed Bath & Beyond, CEO Mark Tritton said in an interview announcing the debut of Nestwell, its full line of beds and baths that will hit store shelves and on the website later this month – this. It will be joined next month by a second new label, Haven, focused on bathing with a decidedly spa vibe, and then later this spring by the massive retail opening price program called Simply Essentials which will cover most of the categories in the store. .
And these are just the first wave of new collections that will see three more debuts directly after that trio and at least two more before Q4, and then up to four more next year.
Tritton said that with these introductions, we will achieve the most significant transformation of our product assortment in a generation, providing our customers with inspired brands in every room of their home. They are also expected to increase the share of retailers in owned brands’ business from its current level of 10% to 30% within three years.
The move to owned brands represents a sea change for Bed Bath & Beyond, which has traditionally relied on manufacturer brands or licensed programs, both of which offered lower margins than products developed and purchased in-house. It also echoes the strategy employed in the former home of the Trittons, Target
Tritton admitted this, saying he had had success with Target and was planning to do the same at BBB, but said the circumstances were somewhat different. Target had an integrated product development and sourcing arm, Target Store Services, while BBB had to create this from scratch. The team here did an amazing job considering how quickly we did it all. I have to give them credit because it’s a very different philosophy here.
The Nestwell program will include several hundred references in the bed and bath categories, at a better price in the good / best / best matrix. Haven will be similar in size and position, and each will be featured as cross-merchandise at store entrances when introduced, as well as by product in departments. He described the two programs as being properly designed.
The Simply Essentials line will feature over 1,000 individual items, including in functional categories, and represents the first true full-price open-price store program in Bed Baths history. It also takes a page from Target’s playbook, as well as from Walmart
While the company hasn’t given any sales forecasts, if all of these brand-owned programs hit their targets together, they could account for as much as $ 3.5 billion in sales by 2024.
Tritton used different mathematics to describe the opportunities that all new programs represent: his one plus one equals three.
