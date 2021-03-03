The SEC’s top 6 review priorities for 2021





The Securities and Exchange Commission Reviews Division said on Wednesday that its coverage of RIAs in 2020, a year in which the RIA population continued to increase and the pandemic required a mid-year shift to remote examination, was 15%. The SEC completed 2,952 reviews in fiscal 2020, down 4.4% from fiscal 2019. This slight decrease, viewed in light of the impact of the pandemic, illustrates the hard work, resilience and dedication of staff to the SECs and the divisions’ mission to protect investors, the agency said on Wednesday posting its must-read 2021 exam priority list. Over the past five years, the number of RIAs the SEC oversees has grown from around 12,000 to over 13,900, and RIA’s assets under management have grown from approximately $ 67 billion to $ 97 trillion, a reported the agency. Division director Pete Driscoll said in the report’s release that the review division’s priorities reflect the complex, diverse and evolving nature of risks to investors and markets, including climate and ESG. In this unprecedented time, the Division is committed to continuing to adapt review processes and to find innovative ways to improve review efficiency and our risk-based approach. Read the gallery above to see the top six review priorities for securities regulators this year.

