Exxon’s approach to tackling climate change may appeal to investors

Mobil frames made their case Wednesday to find out why they think they can tackle climate change while remaining one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers.

So far, investors seem open to the argument as a positive sign for a company that has come under heavy pressure from both environmentalists and investors.

Exxon shares (ticker: XOM) were up 1% on Wednesday at noon, slightly less than the energy sector but better than the S&P 500.

The Exxons plan appears to be attracting more positive attention on Wall Street at least than the plans of competitors like



(BP) who pledged more money to fight climate change. Exxon plans to spend $ 3 billion until 2025 on low-carbon projects, while BP plans to spend $ 3-4 billion annually by 2025.

(RDS.A) are making big waves in solar and wind, while Exxons investments are in other areas where it believes it has a competitive advantage, particularly carbon capture and sequestration and generation of hydrogen. As its plans have become clearer over the past few months, Exxon’s stock has outperformed its competition. Last month, Exxon created a new company called Low Carbon Solutions that will hold these more climate-friendly initiatives.

The simple fact that Exxon started its investor day 2021 talking about the climate was remarkable among the first things CEO Darren Woods said was that Exxon plans to join. the paris agreement, the global pact to reduce emissions.

We are committed to playing a leading role in reducing greenhouse gases in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, advancing the technologies needed to reduce emissions and making the investments needed to respond responsibly the continued demand for energy and products essential to modern life, said Woods. .

It’s a big rhetorical shift for a business that Greenpeace and others have accused of undermining efforts to fight climate change for decades. The company has denied these allegations and has been found not guilty in 2019 in a case brought by the New York attorney general that Exxon committed securities fraud by misleading investors about climate change. But Exxon didn’t speak in as much detail as other big oil companies about its efforts until recently. On Wednesday, Investor Day marked a big change in this regard. It comes just two days after Exxon added activist investor Jeffrey Ubben and former



Michael Angelakis on his board of directors under pressure from certain shareholders.

Some shareholders are still not convinced that Exxon has made enough changes. The Coalition United for a Responsible Exxon (CURE), a coalition of shareholders with 145 members and $ 2.5 trillion in assets under management, said in a statement on Wednesday that Exxon had taken what appear to be early not in the right direction, but what the business needs. engage in a deeper, long-term reorientation of its capital allocation strategies and should strive to achieve a goal of zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Exxon devotes a large portion of its green investments to carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), which involves capturing carbon emissions and injecting them underground, where it should stay permanently. The company claims it has a stake in one-fifth of the world’s carbon capture projects and estimates it to be a $ 2 trillion addressable market.

Exxon has also invested in hydrogen technology, which it says represents a $ 1 trillion market.

It is not yet entirely clear exactly how Exxon will market these companies.

We anticipate that, similar to other large integrated oil companies and service providers, Exxon will seek to use an incubator-type approach to invest and develop promising technologies that help move CCS towards commercialization while also growing. focusing on playing an increased role. in the growing hydrogen economy, wrote analyst Truist Neal Dingmann.

Certainly, Exxon still plans to invest heavily in oil and gas development. The company says the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) still considers oil and gas to account for 48% of energy production in 2040 in a scenario where temperature increases are kept below of 2 degrees Celsius. That’s down from 55% in 2019, but not significantly. To get there, Exxon predicts the world will need to invest another $ 12 trillion in oil and gas by 2040.

Exxon says it has better opportunities in oil and gas production than it has for at least two decades. The company says 90% of its oil and gas investments can generate 10% returns even if the oil drops to $ 35 a barrel.

That said, he plans to keep production at a stable level over the next few years. Its capital spending will be between $ 16 billion and $ 19 billion this year, and then between $ 20 billion and $ 25 billion until 2025. The company’s ambitions have been slashed significantly over the past year. Before the pandemic, Exxon expected to spend $ 33 billion in capital spending in 2020.

Write to Avi Salzman at