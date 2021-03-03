Stellantis CEO says fourth automaker is disruptive





MILAN (AP) – Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday that the new car maker resulting from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot will be a ‘disruptive’ force in the industry and that both sides will provide technology to reach the 5 promised. billion euros ($ 6 billion) in cost savings each year.

The Italian-American automaker and the mass French automaker completed their merger on January 16, creating Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, despite a pandemic year that saw its profits plunge.

“Stellantis was not born out of a crisis,” Tavares said on a conference call following the release of fourth quarter results. “It’s not just about building synergies, it will also be a disruptive plan. We do not accept being cornered as a legacy automaker. “ Tavares cited the recent investment in airline Archer to develop vertical flight devices for urban mobility as an example of how Stellantis intended to be a disruptive force. “We believe this strategic investment is going to be very convergent with the technology that we need for the automotive world,” he said, citing energy management, lightweight batteries and fast charging technologies. “We’re not going to be cornered like dinosaurs, that’s clear,” Tavares said. Tavares also indicated that FCA and PSA will bring in technologies that will help the company get rid of duplications and save money. He cited the bigger engines from FCA and the smaller ones from Fiat, and said that PSA was adept at achieving efficiency gains through sharing components and platforms, while FCA had faster processes. “So if I combine the two, I should be going fast and I should be very efficient at the end of the day,” said the CEO. Offering its first financial focus, Stellantis announced that it is aiming for an adjusted income margin of between 5.5% and 7% in its first year of operation as a new company. Tavares said a “strong caveat” to the directive is that they cannot predict whether there will be lockdowns or restrictions on business due to the pandemic. While a strong North American performance should help Stellantis reach the target, Tavares said “three big gorillas” provided headwinds: rising raw material costs, potential production losses due to a semiconductor shortage. and increased electrification costs. Earlier on Wednesday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot released their latest financial statements as independent companies, each contributing around € 2 billion in annual profits to the new company. Fiat Chrysler reported adjusted net profit of 1.9 billion euros ($ 2.3 billion) for the pandemic year, down 57% from 2019. PSA reported profit of 2.2 billion euros, a decrease of 32%. Fiat Chrysler reported fourth-quarter current profit before interest and taxes of 2.3 billion euros, a record 2.2 billion euros compared to those generated in North America, where the profit margin was 11 , 6%. As a result, about 43,000 employees represented by the United Auto Workers union will each receive $ 8,010 in profit-sharing checks on March 15, Stellantis said in a separate statement. Workers received $ 7,820 last year, and the average hourly worker has received more than $ 44,700 in profit sharing since 2009, Stellantis said. All regions and Maserati made a positive contribution to results, for the first time since the first quarter of 2019, said Mike Manley, former CEO of FCA and current head of North American operations at Stellantis. The mass French automaker said second-half operating margins reached 9.4% to record levels. “These numbers demonstrate the financial strength of Stellantis, bringing together two healthy companies,” Tavares said in a statement. ___ AP business writer Tom Krisher contributed from Detroit.

