U.S. Catholic leaders urge worshipers not to use Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine





Roman Catholic leaders across the United States are discouraging worshipers from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 with the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some in the Catholic Church have called the vaccine morally compromised because it was produced using a line of cells grown in the lab that are descended from cells. taken in the 80s tissue from aborted fetuses. [TRENDING: Gas skimmer hits News 6 anchor for $1,600 | Epic: Universal resumes work on 4th theme park | Porn plays during Fla. zoom class] A d The Archdiocese of St. Louis and New Orleans has encouraged Catholics to obtain Moderna or Pfizer vaccines if available. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops also weighed in on the issue by issuing a statement: The Pfizer and Modernas vaccines have raised concerns that an abortion-derived cell line was used to test them, but not for their production. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, has been developed, tested and is produced with cell lines derived from abortion, which raises additional moral concerns. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has ruled that when ethically flawless COVID-19 vaccines are not available, it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research process and of production. However, if one can choose from equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen. Therefore, if one has the option of choosing a vaccine, Pfizer or Modernas vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnsons. While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using cell lines derived from abortion, given the global suffering this pandemic is causing, we reiterate that getting vaccinated can be an act of charity. in the service of the common good. United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Johnson & Johnson also released a statement stressing that there is no fetal tissue in their vaccine: Several types of cell lines created decades ago using fetal tissue exist and are widely used in medical manufacture, but the cells they contain today are clones of early cells, not tissue. ‘origin. Johnson & johnson

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos