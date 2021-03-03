Florida adds 6,014 coronavirus cases, 133 deaths on Wednesday





Florida reported 6,014 coronavirus cases and 133 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total statewide death toll since March to 31,829. The state has recorded 1,924,114 cases of COVID-19 during the one-year pandemic. On average, the Florida Department of Health reported about 5,493 infections and 136 deaths per day this week. It can take officials up to two weeks to confirm and report a coronavirus-related death, which means the number of deaths added does not necessarily reflect the number of people who died the day before. Hospitalizations: Florida hospitals were treating 3,597 patients for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 755 people in the Tampa Bay area. The health department reported 306 new admissions on Wednesday, including 44 on site. About 21 percent of hospital beds and 20 percent of adult intensive care unit beds were available statewide. In Tampa Bay, about 19 percent of hospital beds and 18 percent of adult intensive care beds were open. Positivity: Floridas' positivity rate was around 6% on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Before reopening, states should maintain a positivity rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, according to the World Health Organization. A positivity rate of 5% or less indicates that the tests are widespread enough to capture mild, asymptomatic and negative cases. The District of Columbia and 30 states currently have a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Local numbers: Tampa Bay added 867 cases and 22 deaths on Wednesday. Pinellas County added eight fatalities while the manatee reported five fatalities. There were four new deaths in Hillsborough and three in Pasco. Polk added two deaths. There were no new deaths in Hernando and Citrus counties. According to the latest tally, Hillsborough has 112,267 cases and 1,541 deaths, Pinellas has 67,061 cases and 1,477 deaths, Polk has 57,496 cases and 1,160 deaths, Manatee has 32,176 cases and 616 deaths, Pasco has 33,658 cases and 667 deaths, Hernando has 11,419 cases and 408 deaths, and Citrus has 9,814 cases and 407 deaths. How fast is the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida increasing? Is the Floridas coronavirus epidemic still growing? Coronavirus cases in Florida by age group Doctors say older people are at greater risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19, which makes Florida particularly vulnerable.

