If the market thinks it’s falling short of inflation targets, that’s a problem, says Feds Evans

Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans said rising interest rates at the short end of the curve could be a problem if it meant investors doubted the Fed’s commitment to hike it. ‘inflation.

Evans said he wanted investors to know he wouldn’t get nervous about inflation as long as it didn’t go above the 2% annual rate.

You know 2.5% inflation that doesn’t worry me. And 3%, let me see what 3% is, Evans said in a discussion sponsored by the CFA Society of Chicago.

If 3% is on the way to 4%, that would be a huge problem. Is 3% right up to 3% and then it starts to go down, that’s okay, Evans said.

Evans said the rise in the 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.466%

was a healthy rise. However, he said rising yields at the short end of the curve needed to be explored and was a potential concern.

Last week, yields on 5-year Treasuries surged amid the turmoil across all markets at one point, marking the biggest daily rise in yields since 2010.

The Fed has said it will not hike rates until the labor market has fully recovered and inflation is close to the 2% target.

If they think they weren’t going to measure up and raise rates sooner, that creates a problem, Evans said.

You never want to lose credibility as you are going to meet your inflation target, Evans said. If the markets question that, if they start to think your goal is a cap, and once you hit it you get really nervous, that’s a problem, he added,

One lesson from foreign central banks is that if they worry about low interest rates too early, they don’t increase inflation, the Chicago Fed chairman said.

Evans said he doesn’t expect to have to make monetary policy more accommodating by adjusting his bond buying program to focus on longer maturities, such as the 10-year Treasury TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.466%

and the 30-year TMUBMUSD30Y,

2.248% .

The Fed buys $ 80 billion a month in Treasuries across the curve, as well as $ 40 billion in mortgage-backed securities. The central bank has said it will continue these purchases until it makes significant progress on its goals of a healthy labor market and higher inflation.

Right now, the rebound I expect is really pretty strong, Evans said, and the stimulus package under debate in the Senate would be very strong.

As a result, I wouldn’t expect we would have to change the duration aspect of these purchases, Evans said.