US economy started modestly in 2021, Fed says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economic recovery continued at a modest pace in the first weeks of this year, with businesses bullish about the months ahead and housing demand robust, but the labor market showing only ‘slow improvement, the Federal Reserve reported. Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Customers line up to shop at a store in Reading Terminal Market amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States February 6, 2021. REUTERS / Hannah Beierr

Economic activity increased modestly from January to mid-February for most of the federal government’s 12 regional districts, the US central bank said in its latest collection of anecdotes on the economy from the Beige Book. Most companies remain optimistic about the next 6 to 12 months, as COVID-19 vaccines will be more widely distributed.

The Fed, however, reported that the labor market, which remains at around 10 million jobs below what it was before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, is not gaining as much traction as it has been. hoped.

Most districts reported that employment levels increased during the review period, albeit slowly, the Fed said, a disappointing result for officials who hoped their efforts to support the recovery would bear fruit by faster job creation.

Labor shortages have been reported at some businesses due to the pandemic and related issues such as childcare, rising prices in some sectors as commodity costs and others inputs were increasing, and some pressure on wages to fill vacant jobs.

In the Philadelphia Federal District, some contacts noted the debate in Washington over whether to impose a minimum wage of $ 15, and while many are concerned about a possible increase in the minimum wage, one contact said that wages were rising due to the demand for labor, the minimum of $ 15 was already here. Another pointed to jobs offering $ 23 an hour for warehouse work.

But for the sectors of the economy hardest hit by the pandemic, including the leisure and hospitality sectors, there have been few signs of improvement so far. Hotel buildings and other commercial real estate investments related to these industries have deteriorated somewhat, the Fed said in its report.

The report was a slight improvement over the one released in January, with a few other Fed districts reporting at least modest economic growth, said Krishna Guha, ISI Evercore vice president. In addition, there are few signs of an impending price acceleration that could call into question the federal government’s commitment to keep interest rates low.

The Fed is due to hold its next policy meeting in two weeks, as risks from the pandemic increasingly ease and the economy begins to grow strongly.

The improving economic outlook, driven by the expansion of the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program and the potential for a $ 1.9 trillion federal spending package, has led to market speculation that the Fed may be forced to reduce its support for the economy sooner than expected.

In recent days, Fed officials have rebutted this idea, noting the long list of issues still on the table, from high unemployment to low inflation, which should subside before considering a change in monetary policy. .

The latest Beige Book report gave voice to what recent economic data has shown: an economy whose breakout potential so far is just that, an aspiration that has yet to be proven in as virus and recovery continues a tug of war.

In the Boston Fed neighborhood, those in the restaurant industry were optimistic for the first time since the pandemic began, but at the same time were faced with the fact that the virus still not being controlled, conventions that were supposed to take place in the Boston area during the summer of 2021 have been postponed.

About 15% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Still, COVID-19 cases are being added at a rate of around 50,000 per day, a drop from the winter surge but evidence that the virus is still in circulation.

At a time when forecasters predict economic growth perhaps rivaling the record rates seen immediately after World War II, federal district officials have stuck to words like modest and light to describe the pace of the current rebound. .

Perhaps the brightest point was residential real estate, where a number of districts reported continued strength, with factors such as the rise of remote working prompting people to relocate.

Contacts from Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine saw high numbers of out-of-state buyers, especially for homes in vacation communities, the Boston Fed reported. A contact from Massachusetts said low interest rates and flexible working arrangements had likely boosted demand for vacation homes.

House prices in many neighborhoods have risen sharply as buyers compete for a limited supply of housing. In the Richmond District, some realtors have reported that homes often sell in less than an hour, often invisible.