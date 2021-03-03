Apollo takes over Michaels: an artsy-crafty strategy for investors

Astute shoppers find Michaels Stores a great place to find bargains, but it remains to be seen whether the company itself is one.

Michaels companies (NASDAQ: MIK) is sold to investment funds managed by subsidiaries of Global management of Apollo (NYSE: APO) for $ 22 per share “in a deal that values ​​Michaels at a net worth of about $ 3.3 billion (for a deal valued at $ 5.0 billion)”, Michaels said in a press release today.

This is far less than the $ 6 billion that Bain Capital and Blackstone paid for the company in 2006 when they privatized it. The company went public again in 2014 at a price of $ 17 a share and, according to today’s press release, is now “the world’s largest specialty supplier of arts, crafts, framing, flowers, wall decor and seasonal products for Michaels and DIY. decorators. “

These goods are shipped to more than 1,275 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada as well as the Michaels.com and Canada.michaels.com websites. And they moved a lot of things. In December, the company reported a 15.1% net sales increase in the third quarter of 2020 to $ 1.406 billion, as well as a 16.3% same-store sales increase and 128% e-commerce growth.

Fourth-quarter and year-end results were yet to be announced this week, but the call for results was canceled.

Buy the store at a premium price

While retail as a whole has suffered greatly before and even more during the pandemic, forcing closures and bankruptcies by the score, Michaels is one of those exceptions, and new buyers need to be optimistic about his outlook.

The company’s press release notes that the purchase price of $ 22 per share is a 47% premium over the share’s closing price on February 26 – “the last trading day before speculation of the press on potential trade involving Michaels “- $ 15 per share and a 78% premium over the 90-day volume weighted average price.

Michael’s stock was trading just around $ 22 per share on Wednesday afternoon, hitting a 52-week high at $ 22.30 after dropping as low as $ 1.00 per share to its 52-week low.

Michaels said the offer was unsolicited and was the result of the company’s strong performance during the pandemic, a transformational strategy that the new owners said they would continue to pursue.

A must-see destination that has received a lot of gelt from the bank

Andrew S. Jhawar, senior partner and head of Apollo’s retail and consumer group, said in Michaels’ press release: “Michaels is the arts and crafts destination of choice for the broadest assortment line with first-class customer service. We believe there is a significant opportunity to enhance the Michaels brand, in-store experience and omnichannel offering to customers across North America . “

Apollo is funding the deal with equity from funds managed by Apollo and debt financing from seven major banks.

“Apollo will have projects, but given the premium they paid for Michaels, it is essential that they allow the company to work on both top and bottom results,” Neil Saunders, Managing Director of GlobalData Told Retail diving. “Given the dynamics of the industry, this can’t just be a financial game. You need a strategy to increase revenues and not just to reduce costs.”

The great day of Apollo and the results of Millionacres

Apollo had a great day. The investment giant also bought the operating company of The Venetian, which includes the resort, the connected Palazzo complex and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, for $ 2.25 billion.

Now he’s also betting on Michaels, who performed well during the pandemic by being the go-to for millions of customers sitting at home with free time – hands many didn’t leave idle but instead offered their shrewd side with. purchases. in the company’s ubiquitous stores or on its website, which includes popular portals such as Boredom Busters.

By taking Michaels private, Apollo is doing the opposite of what’s happening at another iconic arts and crafts retailer that also flourished during the plague. Shareholders of JOANN, operator of 855 stores in 49 states, have filed with the SEC their intention to go public with the Ohio-based transaction in a $ 100 million IPO.

You can go your own way, but what these offers have in common is a significant opportunity in some basic retail business that combines a large physical presence with growing online sales. Success on their part will help keep the rent flowing for owners of all the commercial real estate these two pillars occupy.