She loves it: 100-year-old McDonald’s employee has no plans to retire

Ruth N. Shuster was crowned ‘Queen for a Day’ at McDonald’s Big Mac Museum in North Huntingdon on Wednesday, a well-deserved honor for a loyal employee who has greeted restaurant patrons for the past 27 years.

What made this honor – a throwback to the 1950s TV show of the same name from Art Linkletter – so special to the Irwin woman was that it was part of the celebration of Ruth’s 100th birthday.

“It feels good,” said a grateful Ruth – dressed in her McDonald’s uniform because Wednesday was a working day.

Along with some 40 friends and family, McDonald’s management went all out, draping her in a red dress, showcasing a Ruth Shuster pom pom doll for her storefront and spreading congratulations from corporate executives from McDonald’s. She even deserved an appearance – also on television – by Ronald McDonald, who sang one of his favorite songs, “You Are My Sunshine,” a popular song from the 1940s.

She loves to dance and did a bit with friends before the ceremonies.

When asked what it was like to be one of the lucky people to turn 100, Shuster took it in stride.

“I feel good. It’s (reaching 100) the same as anything,” said Ruth.

The fact that she has turned 100 is not that surprising, considering the longevity of her six siblings. A younger brother, Arthur, died at 93 in 2016 and another brother, Roy, died in 2018 at the age of 88. 2019.

Ruth’s longevity and ability to work at age 100 is certainly unusual among older Americans. Ruth is among only 5.2% of the 6.5 million Americans aged 85 and over who are still employed, according to the 2016 Census Bureau US Community Survey. The Census Bureau survey does not has no statistics for centenarians who are still working.

Working and staying active is important to Ruth, said her son, Jack, of Derry, who was at the party with his wife, Mary Lou. He said his mother held various jobs while he and his sister, Janet, who lives in Texas, were growing up. She has five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

“She never stops. She prefers to work as if she is sitting at home, ”said Jack Shuster.

She’s been working at the McDonald’s Big Mac Museum longer than many of her colleagues at the popular restaurant have been alive.

“Ruth is a very special woman,” said Michael Delligatti, owner of the restaurant, one of his family-owned McDonald’s many franchises. Customers line up to be greeted by her, Delligatti noted.

With the covid pandemic shutting down restaurants inside, she’s taken care of keeping the interior clean.

“If you didn’t know Ruth she made you feel like you knew her all your life,” Delligatti said.

One person who has known her all her life is a neighbor, Elizabeth Deslam, who decorated the front yard of her house with a “Happy Birthday” sign.

“She was so nice to me when I was little,” said Deslam, 29.

Growing up in Irwin

Shuster was born in the Brush Hill section of North Huntingdon, the daughter of Italian immigrants Jack and Mary Nicolette. Because she was born on the last full day of Woodrow Wilson’s presidency, she has the rare distinction of living the terms of 19 presidents.

She attended the former Shafton and Scull Schools, graduating from Norwin High School in 1938. Her formative years came as the United States was mired in economic chaos, the Great Depression of the 1930s. father working in a coal mine and nine mouths to feed, money was tight.

“Everyone was poor,” Shuster recalls in a neutral tone.

As a teenager, she earned money working for 18 months as a seamstress in a business in downtown Irwin. It was work through the Works Progress Administration, an ambitious employment program that provided jobs for millions of Americans under the administration of President Franklin Roosevelt.

By the time she reached voting age in 1942, the world was in the midst of war and her family, like millions of others, were part of it. All of his brothers joined the army, including Arthur, an 82nd Airborne paratrooper who survived fighting the Germans in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.

She remembers meeting a young man from Herminie, Joseph F. Shuster, during a square dance at the Manor. Upon returning from the army, the couple married in April 1945. She has been a widow since 1971.

As for putting on her McDonald’s uniform up close and at rest now that she has reached the milestone of the century, that isn’t going to happen anytime soon.

“No way I’m going to retire. I really like it here. I love my job, meeting people. The people are so nice to come here and it is good to work for the company. “

Joe Napsha is a staff writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, [email protected] or via Twitter .

